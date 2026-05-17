Vice President Opoku-Agyemang engages Ghanaian students at University of Oxford

Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has engaged with Ghanaian students at the University as part of her participation of the Oxford Africa Conference at the University.

She noted it was always refreshing to be in the company of young people whose ideas, curiosity, and ambition continue to shape the future of our country and continent.

A statement issued by the Office of the Vice President said their discussions centered on leadership, education, identity, and the role of young Africans in an increasingly interconnected world.

She encouraged the students to remain interested not only in their specific fields of study, but also in developments across disciplines and societies, because today’s challenges require integrated thinking and collaborative solutions.

She said learning extended beyond the classroom, and experiential engagement, social interaction, and exposure to different perspectives are equally important in shaping ideas and character.

They also reflected on women in leadership and the need to interrogate inherited systems and assumptions.

Vice President Prof Opoku-Agyemang noted that African societies had long had women in critical leadership roles, from healers to custodians of justice and governance, and that culture must be understood as dynamic, not static.

“It is therefore important to examine what we preserve, what we discard, and why.”

She spoke about the importance of treating people with dignity regardless of status, and the need to remain attentive to the vulnerable and underserved in society.

The discussions also touched on the role of the diaspora; contributing to national development goes beyond financial remittances and includes knowledge transfer, mentorship, innovation, and institutional support.

Then, they touched on the importance of strengthening special education and vocational training as part of broader efforts to build local capacity, reduce import dependence, and equip young people with practical skills relevant to national development.

The interaction was thoughtful and inspiring, reaffirming the importance of creating spaces where young Ghanaians abroad remain connected to national conversations.

The Vice President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang is invited by the University to deliver the keynote address at the 16th Oxford Africa Conference, organised by the Oxford Africa Society, on the theme “Anchoring Africa: Grounded Leadership in the Age of Disruption”.

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