NDC must deliver tangible change for Ghanaians – Vice President

Vice President Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has called on government appointees and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to remain committed to implementing policies that bring meaningful improvements to the lives of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the NDC’s June 4 Uprising Commemoration in Banda on Thursday, June 4, the Vice President said the party must remain guided by the principles that inspired its formation.

She stressed that the NDC was established to address governance shortcomings and must continue working to ensure those objectives are achieved in government.

“There is a reason why we became a party that should never escape our minds. We became a party because we thought there was something going wrong. If we are here, we must right that wrong and ensure that the rightness that we have established remains,” she stated.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasised that policies outlined in the party’s manifesto must go beyond political promises and produce visible results in the daily lives of citizens.

“It has to remain in the lives of everybody. Whatever policy we bring should translate in the physical and everyday life of people. Whatever policy that we worked so hard to manufacture in our manifesto must mean the way we are implementing this manifesto to better the lives of people,” she added.

She noted that ongoing investments in critical sectors such as education, healthcare and road infrastructure reflect the government’s commitment to ensuring that national resources are used for the benefit of all citizens.

“This is how we are planning to spend national resources, in a way that benefits all of us,” she said.

The Vice President also praised Ministers of State and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) for their efforts in advancing government programmes, urging them to remain focused on delivering development outcomes that improve the welfare of the Ghanaian people.

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