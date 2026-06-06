Speaker Bagbin breaks ground on Wa Palace project, tells “detractors” Wa won’t be zongo

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, broke ground in Wa on Saturday, June 6, for the construction of a new conference hall at the Wa Naa's Palace, declaring that work would begin immediately rather than after another round of paperwork.

Performing the sod-cutting ceremony for Phase One of the Shea Park Industrial Resource Hub, Mr Bagbin described the project as more than a physical structure, calling it a "transgenerational act" that future generations would remember with pride.

"It is a transgenerational act," he said, adding that his "great-great-grandchildren will point to it and say, 'They built that for us.'"

Emphasising community ownership of the project, the Speaker said its success would depend on the collective effort of all stakeholders.

"This is not my project," Mr Bagbin said, pointing to the contractor already on site. "I'm not going to be the mason. I'm not going to draw the water. It's all of us."

He also assured contractors that payments would be made promptly, taking a swipe at the years-long delays that have often left builders waiting for money owed by the state.

The five-century-old palace is expected to undergo its first major facelift since the 1920s. However, Mr Bagbin was quick to assure residents that the renovation would preserve the palace's historical identity.

According to him, the design will protect the original Sudanese architectural style and comply with UNESCO requirements as efforts continue to secure World Heritage Site status for the palace.

The Speaker also addressed what he described as negative perceptions about Wa, criticising comments made by "a reckless brother down South" who had allegedly told people to "visit Zongo" if they wanted to know what northern Ghana looks like.

"Wa ended first in cleanliness in this country over many years," Mr Bagbin said.

"So those of you trying to turn it into an unrecognisable Zongo, please gird your loins. I'm prepared to assist us to turn it into an attractive and welcoming city."

He linked the palace project to broader efforts to attract investment to the Upper West Region and the northern part of the country.

Quoting an old saying that "it is the visitor who brings development", Mr Bagbin urged residents to create an environment that welcomes investors.

"When expecting an important visitor, we clean our houses, paint and polish them," he said. "Similarly, we must roll out the red carpet for investors."

The Speaker also dismissed misconceptions about his professional background, reminding the audience that he had built a successful legal career before entering politics.

"I was a prosperous legal practitioner in Accra before politics," he said.

"I was the only person from the North at that time practising in Accra, and I was in court every day."

Mr Bagbin called for unity among residents and warned against conflicts, describing disputes as "the scarecrow which drives away investors."

With the Queen Mother, Pognaa Chaana Salma, seated nearby, he noted that consultation teams had already toured all 11 districts to gather views before the sod-cutting ceremony.

If work progresses as planned, he said, the new conference hall could be commissioned in time for this year's Dumba Festival.

For Wa, he added, the project is about more than constructing a conference hall; it represents pride, cultural heritage, and a signal to investors that the Upper West Region is open for business.

The Waala State expressed deep appreciation for the Speaker's contribution through a message delivered on behalf of the Wa Naa, Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV.

Reading the address, the Wa Naa's secretary, Jinpenhi Naa Kadiri Ibrahim, said the palace had struggled to find the right words to acknowledge Mr Bagbin's contribution.

"Anyone who was with us this morning in His Majesty's room would have noticed His Majesty's gesture, which implied that the whole state has been speechless when it comes to acknowledging the contribution of the now Right Honourable Speaker," Naa Kadiri said.

"So it was actually difficult finding the appropriate vocabulary for today's occasion."

He said the new ultra-modern conference hall marks "yet another milestone in the development of the Waala State" and thanked Mr Bagbin for what he described as his "remarkable gesture" and "unwavering and unparalleled" commitment to the Upper West Region.

The Wa Naa also highlighted Speaker Bagbin's role in establishing the Upper West Shea Park Resource Hub and unveiling the regional flag as symbols of unity and economic opportunity.

"Today's palace project proves that true leadership is measured not merely by words but by tangible contributions," the statement said.

Special praise was also reserved for the project's supervisor, Professor Kwame Ado, whom the Wa Naa commended for balancing modern architectural design with respect for the palace's agricultural heritage and historical identity.

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