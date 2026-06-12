I’m not the president’s appointee; my allegiance is to MPs and Ghana – Speaker

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has emphasised that he does not serve at the pleasure of the President, insisting that his primary loyalty is to Parliament and the nation rather than the Executive.

Speaking during a courtesy call by the committee planning the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court on Thursday, June 11, Mr Bagbin sought to clarify what he described as a common misconception that the Speaker of Parliament is appointed by the President.

He explained that the position is filled through an election by Members of Parliament and not through presidential appointment.

“I am elected by an electoral college. But in the minds of the populace, they still refer to me as appointed, and I have to keep on correcting them that I’m not the president’s appointee. No, I am not. The Speaker is not appointed by the President,” he stated.

The Speaker noted that although a President may express a preference during the election of a Speaker, such views are not binding on Parliament.

He pointed to his own election in 2021 as an example, saying the preference of the Presidency at the time did not determine the outcome of the vote.

“The Presidency’s say did not carry the day, so it means that really the Speaker is an appointee of the members of the House, and so I owe my loyalty and allegiance to them and to the nation. I don’t have to listen to what His Excellency and the rest will do. They don’t do it. Yes, I can listen to them because it’s part of the conversation, but I am not bound by what they say,” he said.

Mr Bagbin also used the occasion to advocate for reforms in the appointment of Supreme Court judges, arguing that the judiciary should be given greater autonomy in selecting its own leadership.

According to him, judicial officers should have a stronger role in determining who leads the bench, similar to how Members of Parliament elect their Speaker.

“The appointments need urgent attention. We don’t want to allow other people to appoint who should be a judge or who should be the head of judges. They should have the opportunity to do it themselves,” he stated.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.