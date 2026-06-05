Veep visits Accra Central Police Barracks fire scene, calls for accountability and preventive action

Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has visited the fire scene at the Police Barracks opposite the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters in Accra Central, calling for accountability over the incident and stronger preventive measures to avoid a repeat.

Speaking during a visit to the site on Friday, June 5, the vice president expressed concern over the condition of the building and raised critical questions about its history, maintenance, and oversight, suggesting that warning signs may have been overlooked long before the incident occurred.

"Looking at this building, I'm just wondering what the history of this building is. For how long has it been in this condition?" she asked.

The vice president acknowledged that while immediate attention must be focused on supporting affected individuals and families, it was equally important to examine the root causes of the incident and identify lessons that could help prevent future tragedies.

"What should we have done? Why are we here now?" she queried, urging authorities and stakeholders to reflect on the sequence of events that culminated in the disaster.

She noted that beyond the physical damage caused, the incident had also taken an emotional toll on victims, particularly children who may have been traumatised by the experience.

"I know that this is not the time to ask many questions because we know that people have lost property, and I believe that a few children have been traumatised, and they are very, very important for all of us," she said.

She stressed the importance of reviewing the decisions, actions, and omissions that may have contributed to the situation, saying authorities must be prepared to confront difficult questions if meaningful reforms are to be achieved.

"There are so many things that are happening, but we also need to go back at times like these to ask ourselves what the steps are going forward. "What were the steps that led us here, and what can we do about them?" she stated.

While calling for accountability, the Vice President also commended emergency responders and government officials for their efforts in managing the situation and preventing a potentially higher casualty count.

She praised the regional minister, the area's Member of Parliament, personnel of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service, as well as other emergency responders, for their swift intervention.

"This is also the time to thank the regional minister, to thank the Member of parliament, the police, the fire service, all of you who have done a yeoman's job to bring us here, especially for saving the potential victims," she said.

The vice president acknowledged the loss of life recorded in the incident but expressed relief that emergency efforts had helped prevent further fatalities.

"I'm very happy to note that we have lost a life, but the important thing is to ensure that we don't get to this place as often as sometimes we do get to them," she remarked, underscoring the need for proactive measures rather than reactive responses.

She further called for a comprehensive assessment of the building's structural condition and an investigation into whether warning signs had been ignored or whether responsible institutions had failed to take appropriate action.

"First, we need to examine this. What is the state of this building? For how long has it been in this state of near disaster? Who did what?" she said.

According to the Vice President, the findings of such an inquiry will be essential in shaping future policy decisions and ensuring that similar incidents do not recur.

"We need to examine all of them because we'll need them going forward, so we don't repeat the situation," she added.

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