West Africa must build resilient food systems amid inflation pressures – Veep

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has called for stronger investment in agriculture and resilient food systems to address rising food prices and improve food security across West Africa.
Speaking at the West Africa Rice Investment Roundtable under the theme “Mobilising Transformational Capital to Support West Africa’s Rice Agenda,” the Vice President noted that countries in the region continue to face economic pressures from imported inflation, supply chain disruptions and exchange rate volatility, all of which have significant implications for food prices.
According to her, building resilient food systems, accelerating agricultural industrialisation and strengthening regional trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) are critical to reducing the region’s dependence on food imports.
"Ghana has experienced imported inflation, supply chain challenges and exchange rate volatilities which affect food prices. Within these challenges, we have to build resilient food systems, industrialise agriculture and strengthen regional trade under the AfCFTA," Prof. Opoku-Agyemang said.
She stressed the need for increased investment in rice production and value addition to help West African countries meet growing demand while creating jobs and improving livelihoods.
The Vice President further urged governments, development partners and private investors to mobilise transformational capital to support the region’s rice sector, describing it as essential for achieving food self-sufficiency and economic growth.
The roundtable brought together policymakers, investors, development finance institutions and industry players to explore strategies for unlocking investment and accelerating the growth of West Africa’s rice value chain.
Latest Stories
-
Cultivating good investment habits for financial security
13 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin criticises anti-LGBTQ+ bill, says it criminalises identity and crosses democratic line
20 minutes
-
Wales vs Ghana Preview: Queiroz’s first test, final thoughts and the challenge ahead
20 minutes
-
America First in Africa: What Washington’s new playbook means for the continent
22 minutes
-
Childhood cancer: Late diagnosis, limited access driving worrying trend in Ghana
33 minutes
-
Ministers from Nigeria, Mali and Ghana to address 19th edition of WAMPEX
38 minutes
-
Don’t let the 2026 World Cup become a deportation story
39 minutes
-
Tamale High Court sentences four kidnappers to eight years each after GH¢90,000 ransom case
48 minutes
-
24 companies, two personalities honoured at 10th Ghana Manufacturing Awards in Accra
49 minutes
-
GMTF seeks global backing as Administrator showcases transformative impact at Ghana–UK Investment Summit in London
56 minutes
-
President Mahama engages UK Prime Minister in high-level bilateral discussions
57 minutes
-
Clashes continue in Lebanon after Israel and Hezbollah accept partial US truce
1 hour
-
GSA calls for investment to boost product testing and meet EU export standards
1 hour
-
UK, Ghana launch £215m Growth Partnership to create jobs, strengthen infrastructure and support skills
1 hour
-
Ahanta West MP alleges colonial distortion of Ahanta history by Dutch authorities
1 hour