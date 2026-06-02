Gov’t to crack down on rice smuggling with new inter-ministerial task-force – Agric Minister  

Eric Opoku

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Eric Opoku, has announced plans by government to establish an inter-ministerial taskforce to strengthen surveillance and enforcement against the illegal importation of rice through unauthorized border routes.

Speaking at the West Africa Rice Investment Roundtable on the theme “Mobilising Transformational Capital to Support West Africa’s Rice Agenda,” the Minister said rice smuggling continues to undermine local production and negatively impact the livelihoods of farmers.

According to him, the taskforce will bring together relevant state institutions to monitor border activities, enforce existing regulations and curb the influx of illegally imported rice into the country.

"Government will establish an inter-ministerial taskforce to intensify surveillance and enforcement against the import of rice through unauthorized border routes," Mr. Opoku stated.

He explained that the move forms part of broader efforts to protect local rice producers and promote the growth of Ghana’s rice industry.

The Minister noted that despite investments in domestic rice production, illegal imports continue to create unfair competition for local farmers and millers, affecting their ability to expand production and remain profitable.

Mr. Opoku reiterated government's commitment to supporting the rice value chain through policies aimed at increasing local production, improving processing capacity and reducing the country's dependence on imported rice.

The announcement comes as stakeholders across West Africa seek to mobilize investment and strengthen regional rice production to enhance food security and reduce import dependence.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.