Vice-President commissions 100 new Metro Mass buses

Vice-President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has officially commissioned a fleet of 100 brand-new Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) buses.

The commissioning ceremony, held on Friday morning, forms part of a comprehensive and aggressive policy intervention by the government to deploy a total of 300 mass transit buses across all 16 regions of the country.

The newly unveiled buses have already undergone rigorous pre-deployment protocols, having been fully registered, comprehensively insured, and stringently inspected by safety regulators. They are slated for immediate dispatch to high-demand commuter corridors nationwide to alleviate urban traffic congestion and interstate travel bottlenecks.

Restoring Dignity to Public Transit

Addressing the management and staff of Metro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) alongside officials from the Ministry of Transport, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang emphasised that an efficient public transport architecture is an absolute prerequisite for sustainable national development.

She noted that the state's intervention is strategically aimed at easing the current financial and physical burdens endured by daily commuters, improving accessibility for underserved rural-urban routes, and establishing more reliable and affordable transit options. Ultimately, she stated, the arrival of the fleet is designed to restore structural dignity and public confidence in the state-run transport system.

The Vice-President highly commended the leadership and technical staff of MMTL, led by the Managing Director, Mr Kale Caesar, for their operational readiness. She further extended state gratitude to the Ministry of Transport and its corporate partners for their collaborative synergy in delivering the vehicles ahead of schedule.

A Vision for Local Manufacturing

Looking toward the future of the sector, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang tied the vehicle procurement to the government's overarching, long-term industrialisation agenda. She expressed the firm hope that Ghana would progressively transition away from the wholesale importation of completely built-up vehicles, moving decisively toward substantial local participation in the manufacturing and domestic assembly of critical transport components.

Such a structural shift, industry experts note, would not only retain capital within the country but also create highly skilled engineering jobs for the youth.

The Maintenance Ultimatum

However, the Vice-President coupled the celebratory commissioning with a stern warning to MMTL's operational handlers. She delivered an uncompromising mandate to both management and technical staff to implement rigid, proactive maintenance cultures and enforce absolute discipline in the daily operation of the new fleet.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang warned that the history of public transport in Ghana has often been marred by poor maintenance regimes, a cycle the current administration is determined to break. She insisted that massive public investments must be rigorously matched by institutional accountability and premium quality service delivery.

Ghanaians, she concluded, deserve a transport network that is not only inherently safe and reliable but deeply respectful of their time and human needs. Government sources indicate that the rollout of the remaining 200 buses will proceed in phases, reinforcing the state's broader focus on aggressive infrastructure improvement and efficient public service delivery across the country.

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