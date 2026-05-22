No break-in, no theft at Ashaiman showroom – Hisense Ghana clarifies

Audio By Carbonatix
Hisense Ghana has clarified reports surrounding an incident at its Ashaiman showroom, insisting that there was no break-in or theft despite damage to the facility’s glass doors.
In a statement issued on Friday, May 22, the electronics company said early accounts suggesting a burglary were inaccurate, stressing that all items in the showroom remain intact.
According to the company, the situation stemmed from a misunderstanding involving the landlord and some members of the local community, which escalated and led to the damage of the property.
Hisense Ghana noted that the matter is currently under investigation by the Ghana Police Service, in collaboration with the landlord, to ensure what it describes as a fair and orderly resolution.
The company expressed appreciation to customers and the general public for their concern during the incident, adding that its operations remain unaffected.
“The Ashaiman showroom is fully operational and open to the public as usual, and all services continue without interruption,” the statement assured.
Hisense Ghana further reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining safe and professional service environments across all its outlets nationwide, encouraging customers to use official channels for enquiries.
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