National | Politics

I recommended Haruna and Muntaka for ministerial roles — Asiedu Nketia

Source: Myjoyonline  
  22 May 2026 9:14pm
Asiedu Nketia
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The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has disclosed that he personally advised President John Dramani Mahama to appoint Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak to key ministerial positions following the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the recommendation formed part of efforts to maintain party unity, recognise experience within the NDC and strengthen cohesion in government.

Speaking in Tamale in a video sighted on Friday, May 22, Mr Asiedu Nketia explained that the appointments were part of a deliberate post-election strategy rather than a coincidence.

He said he advised President Mahama not to sideline influential figures within the party, stressing that their inclusion in government was important for effective governance and internal harmony.

“After we won the election, I told President Mahama that we cannot ignore Muntaka and Haruna in setting up our government, so they needed to be given big positions,” he said.

“President Mahama agreed and gave them the positions, and we are working together and enjoying ourselves. So if you are in Tamale and you are forming groups for Muntaka and Haruna, it is not our case but your case,” he added.

Mr Asiedu Nketia also reflected on the NDC’s 2024 electoral victory, describing it as the outcome of strategic but difficult internal restructuring aimed at strengthening the party’s parliamentary leadership.

In 2023, the NDC undertook a major reshuffle of its parliamentary leadership, which saw the removal of the then Minority leadership team led by Mr Iddrisu. The party at the time described the changes as part of broader organisational reforms from the grassroots to the national level.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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