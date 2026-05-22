This Saturday on Prime Insight: GN Savings and Loans licence restoration and the Abronye bail debate

Discussions surrounding the restoration of the licence of GN Savings and Loans and the ongoing political controversy over the GH¢100,000 bail granted to Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye (Abronye DC), are expected to take centre stage on this weekend’s edition of Prime Insight on Joy Prime.

The current affairs programme, scheduled for Saturday, May 23, from 7:00am to 9:00am, will host leading political voices and analysts to examine two of the country’s most contentious national issues.

The panel will feature the Director of Communications of the United Party, Solomon Owusu; member of the NPP Communications Team, Kwesi Botchway Jnr.; and youth activist Ivan Kyei Innocent.

The programme will be hosted by broadcast journalist Blessed Sogah.

One of the key issues expected to generate intense debate is the restoration of the banking licence of GN Savings and Loans, a development that has reignited public discussion over the controversial 2017 banking sector clean-up exercise initiated under the Akufo-Addo administration.

The clean-up exercise, spearheaded by the Bank of Ghana, led to the collapse and revocation of licences of several indigenous banks and financial institutions over insolvency and regulatory breaches. While government officials at the time defended the move as necessary to protect depositors and stabilise the financial sector, critics argued that the process disproportionately affected local businesses and led to massive job losses.

Saturday’s discussion is expected to revisit the long-term impact of the clean-up on Ghana’s financial sector, indigenous entrepreneurship and investor confidence, particularly in light of renewed conversations around GN Savings and Loans.

The programme will also delve into the political and legal controversy surrounding the recent GH¢100,000 bail granted to Abronye DC following his arrest over alleged offensive conduct.

The matter has sparked fierce exchanges between the opposition NPP and the government, with party supporters accusing authorities of attempting to suppress free speech, while government communicators insist the law must take its course regardless of political affiliation.

Analysts expect the debate to touch on broader concerns over political tolerance, freedom of expression and the growing tension between state institutions and political actors ahead of future electoral contests.

With representatives from different political and ideological backgrounds expected to clash on the issues, Saturday’s edition of Prime Insight is anticipated to provide viewers with a lively and robust national conversation on governance, accountability and democratic freedoms.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.