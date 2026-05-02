Prime Insight to tackle power woes and BoG loss debate this Saturday

Audio By Carbonatix
Viewers can expect a sharp and policy-driven discussion this weekend as Prime Insight returns with a strong panel to dissect two of Ghana’s most pressing national issues—persistent power challenges and the implications of the Bank of Ghana’s reported financial losses.
The programme, airing on Joy Prime on Saturday, May 2, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m., will be hosted by Blessed Sogah and is expected to bring together legal, political and economic perspectives in a robust studio conversation.
Power Crisis Back in Focus
Top on the agenda is the ongoing debate around Ghana’s energy sector, particularly concerns that although the Akosombo Dam has stabilised, intermittent power outages, commonly referred to as dumsor, continue to affect homes and businesses. The discussion will probe whether the challenge lies in generation, distribution, or deeper structural inefficiencies within the power sector.
BoG Losses Under Scrutiny
The second major topic will examine the Bank of Ghana’s 2025 financial report, which revealed significant losses estimated at GHS 15 billion. Panelists will debate whether such losses are a necessary cost in stabilising the economy or a signal of deeper fiscal vulnerabilities.
The discussion will feature a cross-section of political communicators and policy experts, including:
- Hamza Suhuyini, lawyer and member of the NDC Communication Team
- Awal Mohammed, member of the NPP Communication Team
- Lom Nuku Ahlijah of GIMPA
- Solomon Owusu, Director of Communications for the United Party
With competing political viewpoints and technical expertise on the panel, the programme is expected to deliver a balanced and in-depth analysis of both economic and energy sector challenges.
The programme will air live on DStv Channel 281 and GOtv Channel 124, with viewers also able to engage via social media platforms.
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