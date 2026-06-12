IShowSpeed called Ghana home. Now the world is watching. Here is how to own a piece of it

On a January morning in 2026, one of the most-watched people on the planet stepped onto Ghanaian soil, looked into a camera carrying tens of millions of live viewers, and said seven words that landed with more weight than any tourism campaign ever could.

"I am back home, there ain't no better feeling."

The man was Darren Watkins Jr., known to the world as IShowSpeed. He had just revealed that his ancestry traces to Ghana, and the moment was not staged. It was felt. Within days, Ghana's Foreign Minister announced that Speed would be granted a Ghanaian passport, calling him a worthy ambassador with irrefutable ties to the country. At a ceremony in Akropong, he was given a Ghanaian name, Barima Kofi Akuffo.

When a man named Rolling Stone's Most Influential Creator of 2025, with more than 50 million YouTube subscribers and over 135 million followers across platforms, calls Ghana home in front of the entire world, it does not just trend. It permanently shifts how millions of people see the country. And for a great many of them, it stirs a question that was already quietly there: what would it mean for me to come home too?

If you have ever felt that pull, this is for you.

Imaani Homes builds the homes that turn the feeling of coming home into the fact of owning one, in Accra's most prestigious address. Explore Regalia Residence or call +233 595 959595.

The Pull Is Real, and It Is Not New

What the world watched in that livestream was not a one-off celebrity moment. It was the most visible expression yet of something that has been building for years: the homecoming movement.

It began in earnest with Ghana's Year of Return in 2019, marking 400 years since the first enslaved Africans were taken from the continent. Hundreds of thousands of people of African descent came, many for the first time. The government followed it with Beyond the Return, a decade-long programme running to 2030 under the theme A Decade of African Renaissance, explicitly shifting the focus from visiting to belonging, from tourism to investment and ownership.

IShowSpeed's moment is what that movement looks like when it reaches the largest audience on earth. The feeling he named, the sense of standing on the land your ancestors came from and recognising it as home, is the same feeling that draws African Americans, Caribbean families, and diaspora Ghanaians from London to Houston to Toronto back to Accra every year. The difference now is that tens of millions of people watched someone say it out loud.

From Feeling to Foothold: Why Ownership Is the Real Homecoming

A visit is a memory. Ownership is a stake. There is a profound difference between having been to the homeland and having a home in it.

To own property in Accra is to convert an emotional connection into something permanent and physical, a place that is yours, that appreciates in value, that can generate income while you are abroad, and that can be passed to your children as their inheritance and their anchor to where they come from. It is the act that turns the abstract idea of home into a key in your hand and a deed in your name.

This is the intersection where Imaani Homes exists. Not as a transaction, but as the bridge between the feeling so many in the diaspora carry and the concrete act of claiming a place in the country that feeling points to. For the practical mechanics of how this works from abroad, the guide on how Ghanaians abroad can buy property in Accra walks through every step.

Regalia Residence by Imaani Homes is built for the diaspora buyer ready to turn the pull of home into a place of their own. Request the Regalia brochure or call +233 595 959595.

The Timing Has Never Been Better, and That Is Not Sentiment

The emotional case for coming home is powerful. What makes 2026 remarkable is that the financial case is just as strong.

Ghana's economy has stabilised dramatically. Inflation has fallen to a multi-year low. The Bank of Ghana has cut its policy rate from a peak of 30 percent to 14 percent. The cedi has strengthened, and the country's foreign reserves have reached record highs. After years of turbulence, the fundamentals are pointing firmly in one direction.

For property specifically, this matters in concrete ways. Prime apartments in the Airport Residential Area deliver rental yields between 7 and 22 percent depending on whether they are let long-term or run as professionally managed short-lets, far above the 3 to 5 percent typical of property in London, New York, or Toronto. Prime Accra real estate is priced and transacted in US dollars, which means a diaspora buyer earning in foreign currency is protected from cedi movements entirely. You can read the full strategy comparison in the Imaani analysis of short-let versus long-let in Accra.

The homecoming, in other words, is not a heart-over-head decision. It is one of the rare moments where the heart and the head point to exactly the same place.

How to Own a Piece of Home, the Right Way

The enthusiasm of the moment should not override the discipline of a good purchase. The diaspora buyers who have run into trouble in Ghana are almost always those who bought raw land through informal channels, chasing a low price, skipping verification. The ones who do well buy differently. Here is what the right way looks like.

Buy in a Prime, Structurally-Demanded Location

The Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, and Labone hold their value because demand for them is structural, driven by embassies, multinationals, and diaspora returnees, not speculation. A home in these corridors has a durable floor beneath its value. To understand the landscape, the Imaani guide to the top luxury apartments in Airport Residential Area maps out the developments and what separates them.

Buy From a Verified Developer With Clean Title

Land litigation is one of the most common pitfalls in Ghana. The protection is straightforward: buy a defined unit in a registered development from a developer with a documented delivery record and clean, registrable title under the Land Act 2020, rather than an unverified plot of raw land. A verified developer makes this simple.

Buy Managed, So Home Takes Care of Itself

Because you will be abroad much of the year, the property must look after itself. A professionally managed apartment with security, backup power, and optional rental management can be locked and left for months while staying maintained and even earning income. This is what makes ownership practical for someone whose life is still based overseas.

This Is What Imaani Homes Was Built For

Imaani Homes is an Accra-based luxury developer with a focused mandate: to build investment-grade, design-forward homes in Ghana's most prestigious locations. Regalia Residence, its flagship development in the Airport Residential Area, is built around a private landscaped courtyard with a rooftop infinity pool and concierge service, and offers five residence types, from studios ideal for short-let investment, through one and two bedroom units suited to corporate tenants and diaspora families, up to penthouses for those making a statement purchase.

It is, in other words, a home for every version of the homecoming, whether you are buying your first foothold, an income-generating asset, or the prestige residence you will one day return to live in. USD-denominated pricing protects your investment. Flexible payment plans make it accessible for buyers earning abroad. And the management infrastructure means it works whether you are in Accra or watching from afar.

IShowSpeed said it in seven words that the world heard. The feeling of home is real. Imaani Homes is how you make it yours.

Turn the feeling of home into a place of your own at Regalia Residence by Imaani Homes, Airport Residential Area, Accra. Schedule a private viewing or call +233 595 959595.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can diaspora and African Americans buy property in Ghana?

Yes. Ghanaian citizens are entitled to a leasehold of up to 99 years, the strongest residential tenure. Non-citizens can hold renewable leaseholds of up to 50 years. Ghana's Beyond the Return initiative and citizenship pathways have made ownership increasingly accessible for the global African diaspora. The safest route is a unit in a managed development from a verified developer with clean title under the Land Act 2020.

Why are so many diaspora buying property in Ghana in 2026?

A combination of cultural connection and strong fundamentals. Inflation is at a multi-year low, the policy rate has fallen from 30 percent to 14 percent, and prime Accra property is priced in US dollars, protecting against currency risk. Prime apartments yield 7 to 22 percent depending on strategy, far above the 3 to 5 percent typical of Western markets. High-profile returnees have accelerated global interest.

What is the best property to buy in Accra as a diaspora investor?

A professionally managed apartment in a prime corridor such as the Airport Residential Area. It offers security, backup power, professional management, and optional rental management, so the owner can be absent for months while the property stays maintained and earning. USD pricing protects against currency risk. Regalia Residence by Imaani Homes is built to this standard.

Related Reading

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.