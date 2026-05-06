Is it better to buy now or wait? What the 2026 Accra Property Market data says for diaspora investors

There is one question every diaspora investor asks at some point. Usually more than once. Usually at the worst possible time. Should I buy it now? Or should I wait?

It is a reasonable question. It is also the question that has cost Ghanaian diaspora investors more money than any other, because waiting for perfect conditions is itself a decision, and it is almost always the wrong one.

This article does not give you an opinion. It gives you the data that is available right now, in May 2026, and lets it speak for itself.

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The Macro Data: What Ghana Looks Like Right Now

Start with the facts on the ground, because they are more compelling than anything a property developer could write in a marketing brochure.

Inflation Is at a 25-Year Low

Ghana's inflation rate fell to 3.2 per cent in March 2026, according to the Ghana Statistical Service. That is the lowest reading since the 2021 rebasing exercise. It marks 15 consecutive months of disinflation since January 2025, the longest sustained downward run in a generation.

To put that in perspective: Ghana's inflation peaked at 54.1 per cent in December 2022 during the debt crisis. By March 2026, it had fallen to 3.2 per cent, a 50.9 percentage point collapse in 39 months. That is not a temporary blip. That is structural stabilisation.

The Policy Rate Is at Its Lowest Since 2022

The Bank of Ghana cut its policy rate by 250 basis points to 15.5 per cent at its January 2026 meeting, taking borrowing costs to their lowest level since February 2022. By March 2026, the MPC delivered a fifth consecutive cut, bringing the rate to 14 per cent, confirmed by the parliamentary Majority's statement on the Bank of Ghana's position, reported by GBC Ghana Online (April 2026).

Average lending rates have fallen from 30.2 per cent at the end of 2024 to 17.7 per cent by early 2026. That decline directly reduces mortgage costs, improves financing conditions for developers, and makes property a more accessible asset class for a larger pool of buyers, which historically precedes price appreciation.

Ghana's Reserves Are at an All-Time High

Ghana's gross international reserves rose from USD 9.1 billion at the end of 2024 to USD 13.8 billion by the close of 2025, and further increased to USD 14.5 billion by February 2026, as confirmed by the parliamentary Majority statement reported by GBC Ghana Online (April 2026). That is the highest reserve position Ghana has ever recorded.

High reserves mean the Bank of Ghana has the capacity to defend the cedi. A stable cedi means that USD-denominated property holds its value in hard-currency terms. For diaspora investors transacting in dollars, that stability is directly protective.

Inflation in Construction Is Under Control

Construction price inflation, which was running at 23.7 per cent year-on-year in January 2025, fell to single digits by mid-2025. By September 2025, the Ghana Statistical Service confirmed construction cost inflation at 9.7 per cent.

For property investors, easing construction costs means two things. First, developers can build more efficiently, which encourages new supply. Second, replacement cost, the price it would cost to build an equivalent property from scratch, is stabilising. This limits downside price pressure on existing stock.

What the Property Market Data Shows

Now translate the macro into what is happening at the property level.

Prices Are Rising in Prime Locations

Market analysts project that property prices in Accra will maintain an annual growth rate of 5 to 8 per cent through 2026, with prime neighbourhoods potentially experiencing double-digit growth, per the Africanvestor's April 2026 Accra price forecast analysis. Over five years, cumulative property price growth in Greater Accra is projected at 40 to 65 per cent.

The Q1 2026 Ghana Property Finder market report confirms this at the transaction level. Mainstream segments are posting 5 to 8 per cent annualised appreciation. Demand is strongest for two- to three-bedroom units and townhouses in corridors such as Airport Residential, Dzorwulu, East Legon, and Tse Addo.

The Best Properties Are Not Staying Available Long

Days on market for well-priced apartments in prime Airport Residential Area and Cantonments is 75 to 110 days as of early 2026, per the Africanvestor's April 2026 market analysis. Well-priced mid-market units with clean title in established Accra suburbs rent within two to six weeks. For off-plan projects in premium developments, the most sought-after units typically sell before construction completes.

Diaspora Capital Is Already Moving

MyJoyOnline reported in April 2026 that diaspora capital is flowing into Ghana as a calculated hedge against global uncertainty. High-net-worth Ghanaians abroad are comparing Ghana's 8 to 12 per cent rental yields against Western markets' 3 to 5 per cent and making straightforward risk-adjusted choices.

This is not a future prediction. It is a current reality. The buyers who have already made their move are now competing for the same limited premium stock that the buyers still deliberating will want in six months.

The Cost of Waiting: A Real Numbers Exercise

This is the part most investors do not calculate.

Assume you are looking at a two-bedroom apartment in the Airport Residential Area, currently priced at USD 220,000 off-plan. You decide to wait twelve months before committing.

At 7 per cent annual price appreciation, that same unit costs USD 235,400 in twelve months. The price increase alone is USD 15,400.

At 10 per cent appreciation, the same unit costs USD 242,000. The price increase is USD 22,000.

While waiting, you have lost twelve months of rental income. A professionally managed short-let unit in the Airport Residential Area generates approximately USD 2,000 to USD 2,300 net per month for a resident owner, according to data cited in the Imaani Homes short-let vs long-let analysis. Twelve months of missed net income amounts to an additional USD 24,000 to USD 27,600.

Combined, the cost of waiting 12 months in this scenario ranges from USD 39,400 to USD 49,600.

That is not the cost of buying. That is the cost of not buying.

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The Case For Waiting: Presented Honestly

This article would not be credible without acknowledging what the case for waiting actually is. There are legitimate reasons some investors choose to hold.

The Mortgage Market Is Still Expensive

While the Bank of Ghana's policy rate has fallen to 14 per cent, average commercial bank lending rates remain at 17.7 per cent. Mortgage APRs in Ghana remain above 25 per cent for most borrowers, according to Africanvestor's April 2026 market assessment. If you need a local cedi mortgage to fund the purchase, borrowing costs remain a real constraint. FocusEconomics panellists anticipate the easing cycle ending by Q3 2026, with 150 to 350 basis points of further cuts possible. Waiting for one more round of cuts before borrowing has a logical argument.

Some Segments Are Oversupplied

Not all property in Accra is performing equally. The Q1 2026 Ghana Property Finder report is explicit: luxury apartments in prime Accra enclaves are experiencing softer demand and are taking over six months to sell. Oversupply in specific tower clusters is pushing down occupancy rates. The Ownkey Ghana Real Estate Trends 2026 report (Q1 2026) notes that Airport Residential Area has more than 140 competing short-let listings in a single cluster, and operators must differentiate on amenity and management quality to sustain top-decile occupancy.

The IMF Programme Ends in May 2026

Ghana's Extended Credit Facility with the IMF ends this month. Some analysts, including those quoted in the African Continental Engineering and Construction Network's 2026 market outlook, warn that an abrupt exit without successor arrangements could risk fiscal discipline. The programme currently anchors macroeconomic credibility.

What the Data Concludes

The case for buying now is stronger than the case for waiting for diaspora investors transacting in US dollars with a five-plus-year investment horizon, provided two conditions are met.

First, the property must be in a location with genuine structural demand, not speculative demand. Airport Residential Area, Cantonments, and East Legon have structural demand from embassies, multinationals, diaspora returnees, and corporate tenants. These tenant pools do not disappear in a downturn.

Second, the building must be specified to perform. As covered in depth in the Imaani Homes analysis of short-let versus long-let strategy in Accra, the building's backup power, amenities, and management directly determine what yield ceiling the investor can reach. A well-specified building in the right location is the combination that makes the buy-now decision correct.

The Africanvestor's April 2026 assessment is unambiguous: January 2026 was a reasonable time to buy, and the conditions that made it reasonable have only strengthened since. Fifteen consecutive months of disinflation. Policy rates at a four-year low. Reserves at a record high. Construction cost inflation is in single digits. Prime Accra property appreciates at 5 to 10 per cent annually.

Those conditions do not improve indefinitely. Rates will bottom out. Diaspora capital will flood in. Off-plan prices will rise as demand pressure mounts. The window that rewards buyers who commit during the stabilisation phase, before the crowd arrives, is the one that is open right now.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.