2026 JoyNews Impact Makers honouree Dr Akunzule donates award prize to support women basket weavers in Upper East

2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards honouree, Dr Anthony Akunzule, has donated part of his award prize money and his recognition plaque to support women basket weavers in the Upper East Region.

Dr Akunzule, who was honoured in the WASH and Women Empowerment category, presented the plaque he received at the awards to a group of 30 women basket weavers in Kolgo-Adua Sumbrungu, near Bolgatanga. He also donated GH₵3,000 from his award prize money to support their work and livelihoods.

The presentation, held on May 28, formed part of activities to celebrate his recognition at the 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards and to acknowledge the role of women in community development.

The beneficiaries received the support during a community durbar organised in honour of Dr Akunzule's achievement.

Basket weaving remains one of the most important sources of income for many women in the Upper East Region, providing livelihoods for households while preserving a traditional craft that has become synonymous with the area.

Dr Akunzule's gesture reflects the values that earned him recognition at the JoyNews Impact Makers Awards, which celebrate individuals and organisations making meaningful contributions to national development and social transformation.

The donation is expected to help the women expand their basket-weaving activities and strengthen their economic independence.

The JoyNews Impact Makers Awards recognise changemakers whose initiatives continue to improve lives across Ghana. Dr Akunzule's outreach to the women basket weavers highlights his commitment to community development, women’s empowerment, and sustainable livelihoods.

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