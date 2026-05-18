Ghana Maritime Authority celebrates women driving change in maritime industry

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Maritime Authority has joined the international community in commemorating the International Day for Women in Maritime, paying tribute to the resilience, innovation and achievements of women making significant contributions across the maritime sector.
In a statement issued on Monday, May 18, the Authority highlighted the growing role of women in shaping the future of the maritime industry, noting that female professionals continue to break barriers in areas traditionally dominated by men.
From seafaring and port operations to engineering, maritime law and executive leadership, women are increasingly taking centre stage in advancing the industry both in Ghana and globally.
The Authority acknowledged that their expertise, commitment and determination have become instrumental in driving progress and promoting operational excellence within the sector.
The celebration comes at a time when global conversations surrounding gender equality and inclusion continue to gain momentum, particularly in industries where women remain underrepresented.
The maritime sector, long regarded as one of the world’s most male-dominated professions, has in recent years witnessed a gradual but notable rise in female participation.
According to the Ghana Maritime Authority, empowering women and girls in maritime remains critical to the sustainable growth of the industry and the broader national economy.
The Authority reaffirmed its commitment to promoting gender inclusion and ensuring equal opportunities for women pursuing careers within the maritime space.
It stressed that diversity and equal participation are not merely matters of social responsibility, but are also essential for fostering innovation, improving productivity and strengthening Ghana’s maritime sector.
The Authority noted that inclusive leadership and broader representation would help unlock the full potential of the industry while contributing meaningfully to national development.
As part of its message, the Authority called on government institutions, private sector stakeholders and development partners to intensify support for programmes and initiatives aimed at mentoring, training and elevating women in maritime professions.
The Ghana Maritime Authority further encouraged collaboration among stakeholders to create an enabling environment where women can thrive and fully contribute to the transformation of the maritime industry.
“Together, let us sail toward a future where every woman’s potential is fully realised,” the Authority stated.
The statement also paid tribute to women currently serving within the maritime fraternity, applauding their courage, dedication and achievements.
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