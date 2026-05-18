Women urged to take active role in political leadership

Audio By Carbonatix
The former Member of Parliament for Afram Plains North and National Coordinator for Recreation and Wellness at the Ministry of Sports, Seyram Betty Krosbi Mensah, has called on women across Ghana to actively participate in political leadership and decision-making processes to drive inclusive national development.
She made the call at a Women Empowerment & Leadership Training Programme organised by Lead Afrique International in Accra on May 16, which brought together women from across the country for mentorship, capacity building, and leadership development.
The National Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw, was represented at the event by Betty Krosbi Mensah, who served as a panellist and shared her leadership journey, experiences, and encouragement to aspiring women leaders.
She emphasised that effective governance requires equal representation of both men and women, stressing that women must not only participate but also compete, prepare, and take up leadership roles confidently.
"Leadership is not given—it is earned. Women must prepare, rise, and take their rightful place in shaping national development,” she noted.
The programme also featured key contributions from governance and legal experts who called for stronger institutional support and policies to enhance women’s participation in politics.
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