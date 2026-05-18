Aid cuts could Push 5.7 million Africans into poverty by 2026 — Mahama warns at World Health Assembly

President John Dramani Mahama has issued a stark warning over the global impact of cuts in United States development assistance, cautioning that millions of Africans could be pushed into poverty if the trend continues.

Addressing delegates at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Mr Mahama said it is estimated that the suspension of USAID support to Africa could drive about 5.7 million people into poverty by the end of 2026.

“It is estimated that the direct consequences of these aid suspensions could push about 5.7 million Africans into poverty by the end of 2026,” he said.

He further cautioned that longer-term consequences could be even more severe, noting projections suggesting that up to 9 million preventable deaths may occur by 2030 as a result of shifting global health financing priorities.

“We were told that by 2030, 9 million preventable deaths could occur due to these shifts,” he disclosed.

The President has been advocating a recalibration of global health funding models, urging a move towards stronger domestic health systems across Africa to reduce vulnerability to external funding shocks.

Meanwhile, Mr Mahama noted that Ghana has lost about $78 million following the United States’ decision to suspend aid to some African countries.

He used the 79th World Health Assembly platform to call for a major overhaul of the global health financing system, warning that Africa can no longer depend on what he described as an outdated model of donor dependency.

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