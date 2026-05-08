North East Regional Minister highlights major development gains at maiden Government Accountability Series

The North East Regional Minister, Mr. Ibrahim Tia, has outlined what he describes as significant progress across key sectors of the region over the past 16 months, citing major interventions in infrastructure, health, education, agriculture, security, and economic growth.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held at the North East Regional Coordinating Council Conference Hall in Nalerigu on Thursday, May 8, 2026, the Minister said the event was aimed at promoting transparency, accountability, and inclusive governance while giving residents an update on government performance in the region.

According to him, the region continues to enjoy relative peace and stability through collaboration between government, security agencies, traditional authorities, and development partners.

He disclosed that the Ghana Police Service in the region had received seven vehicles, including three armoured vehicles and four pickups, to strengthen security operations, while work is underway to establish a Bureau of National Intelligence (BNI) office in Nalerigu.

In the education sector, Mr. Tia revealed that the government initiated 85 educational infrastructure projects across the region, including classroom blocks, dormitories, and administrative facilities, while efforts under the Free SHS policy have also been expanded through improved infrastructure and teaching materials.

On healthcare, he announced that 31 health facilities have either been constructed, rehabilitated, or completed in collaboration with development partners. He added that all six districts in the region have been included in Phase One of the Mahama Care Policy, with 10 health kiosks expected to improve access to healthcare delivery.

Agriculture, which remains the backbone of the regional economy, also received major support through the distribution of 20,000 bags of fertiliser, hybrid maize and tomato seeds, water pumps, and livestock support to farmers and schools under the Feed Ghana Programme.

In the area of water and sanitation, the Minister said 26 borehole projects were initiated, with 10 completed and 16 ongoing, alongside plans to rehabilitate the long-neglected Nalerigu and Langbinsi dams.

Road infrastructure, a longstanding concern in the region, also featured prominently in the address.

Tia announced the revival of the abandoned Mishio Bridge project and progress on the Gbintiri–Nakpanduri Eastern Corridor Road under the government’s Big Push agenda, alongside several feeder and urban road upgrades.

He further highlighted improvements in energy supply through the completion of major electricity looping works from Garu to Walewale, as well as the distribution of 2,000 streetlights, including solar-powered units, across the region.

As part of efforts to boost local commerce, the Minister said the North East Region secured seven modern 24-hour economy markets under the government's flagship policy, exceeding the six originally allocated.

He also announced the construction of a National Investment Bank branch in Nalerigu and the operationalisation of a Passport Office to improve access to public services.

On social interventions, he noted improvements in school feeding, support for over 1,600 Persons with Disabilities, and a rise in NHIA membership from 396,606 in 2024 to 497,275 in 2025.

Additionally, 3,421 youth have reportedly been employed through various Youth Employment Agency modules in the region.

Mr. Ibrahim Tia reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring efficient use of public resources and equitable development, urging continued collaboration among stakeholders to sustain progress in the North East Region.

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