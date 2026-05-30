Effia MP urges end to politicisation following passage of Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Member of Parliament for Effia and a member of Parliament’s Finance Committee, Isaac Boamah-Nyarko, has called on political actors to refrain from exploiting the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill for partisan gain.

Speaking on Newsfile on Saturday, May 30, Mr Boamah-Nyarko addressed the passage of the controversial bill, widely referred to as the anti-LGBTQ legislation, which seeks to criminalise LGBTQ+ activities, advocacy and the promotion of what it describes as non-conventional sexual relations and family values.

The legislation passed Parliament following months of intense national debate and international scrutiny.

“The final point I would like to make on this matter is that we should stop using politics,” Mr Boamah-Nyarko said.

“Using these issues, all of us as Ghanaians are against, for political gain, and then when you gain political advantage of it, you turn back and water down these matters only to suit an interest that you could, at the point that you sat there, have used to even make the bill better.”

He stressed that the focus should remain on national interest and societal values, rather than partisan advantage.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.