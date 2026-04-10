It remains a priority — Sam George on Anti-LGBTQ bill

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation and a key sponsor of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, Sam Nartey George, says the controversial legislation remains a national priority despite recent suggestions that it is not among Ghana’s most urgent challenges.
Speaking on the sidelines in an interview, the Ningo-Prampram MP argued that the government is capable of handling multiple priorities at once and insisted that the bill forms part of the mandate given to him by his constituents.
“This is a priority for us. Any country worth its salt can deal with multiple priorities at the same time,” he said, stressing that attention to infrastructure and social services does not diminish the importance of the proposed law.
“We are dealing with our roads, our hospitals, our schools, our water. We will also deal with our family values.”
Mr George explained that residents of Ningo-Prampram reaffirmed their support for the bill during the 2024 parliamentary polls, noting that his vote margin increased from 69% to 74% partly because of his position on the legislation.
He said they expect him to return to Parliament and ensure its passage.
His comments come after President John Dramani Mahama reportedly told civil society organisations during a March 30 meeting at the Jubilee House that while the bill is important, it does not rank among the country’s most pressing priorities at the moment.
The Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill — widely known as the anti-LGBTQ+ bill — has been a major point of national debate, drawing support from some MPs and religious groups while facing criticism from human rights advocates and sections of the international community.
Mr George maintained that, alongside ongoing efforts to fix roads, expand health infrastructure, improve school blocks, and tackle water challenges, the bill will remain high on the legislative agenda.
“So it remains a priority,” he emphasised.
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