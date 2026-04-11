Live stream: Newsfile digs into E&P’s takeover of Damang Mines, OSP powers and Anti-LGBTQ Bill

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s flagship current affairs programme, Newsfile, is this Saturday morning, April 11, taking on some of the week’s most topical national issues.
The four-hour programme, hosted by renowned legal practitioner Samson Lardy Anyenini, will air live from 8:00 am to 12:00 noon on JoyNews and Joy FM.
Top on the agenda is the decision to award the Damang Mining lease to Engineers & Planners (E&P), a move that has sparked debate over whether it represents a positive shift or raises concerns.
The company emerged as the top bidder among four local firms, securing a combined score of 93.15 per cent following an evaluation process led by committee chairman Maxwell Y. A. Klu.
The programme will also examine developments involving former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has reportedly been granted bail, alongside a legal move by the Attorney General urging the Supreme Court to declare the prosecutorial powers of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), exercised without the AG’s authorisation, unconstitutional.
Additionally, the ongoing debate surrounding the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill—commonly referred to as the anti-LGBTQ bill—will feature prominently.
The Minority in Parliament is calling on President John Dramani Mahama to act on the bill, while the Minister of State for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, maintains that the President is prioritising job creation over the LGBTQ debate.
A panel of seasoned analysts and policymakers will join the discussion, including Inusah Fuseini, former MP for Tamale Central; Hassan Tampuli, MP for Gushegu; Bobby Banson, a lecturer at the Ghana School of Law; Bright Simons of IMANI-Africa; and Oliver Barker-Vormawor of Democracy Hub.
The discussions are expected to provide in-depth analysis and diverse perspectives on the issues shaping national discourse.
Live stream below:
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