Anti-LGBTQ Bill amendments created loopholes for LGBTQ advocacy, says Ntim Fordjour

Assin South MP, John Ntim Fordjour, has claimed that amendments made to the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill created exemptions that would allow certain groups to advocate for LGBTQ rights without facing sanctions under the proposed law.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile programme on Saturday, June 6, Rev. Ntim Fordjour said changes made to Clause 9 of the bill weakened its original intent.

“Clause 9 which prohibits advocacy and promotion was amended to grant lawyers, medical doctors, journalists, NGOs, MPs, foreign donors, counselors etc the free pass and exemption to promote and advocate freely for LGBTQ without being held liable,” he stated.

According to the Assin South legislator, the amendments introduced exceptions for several professional and institutional groups, effectively shielding them from prosecution for activities that could otherwise be considered advocacy or promotion of LGBTQ issues under the legislation. He suggested that the revisions significantly altered the scope of the provision.

The comments were made during a discussion on the passage of the Anti-LGBTQ Bill and its various provisions.

The bill, formally known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, has generated extensive public debate in Ghana, with supporters arguing it protects family values, while critics contend it could infringe on fundamental rights and freedoms.

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