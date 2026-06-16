Ntim Fordjour demands answers over Ghana’s drop in Global Peace Index from 38th to 76th in the world in 2026

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has expressed concern over what he describes as a worsening security situation in Ghana, questioning the country’s declining performance on the Global Peace Index under the administration of President John Dramani Mahama.
In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, June 16, the Assin South Member of Parliament said recent developments regarding Ghana’s security environment should be a source of national concern.
He argued that the country’s peace and security credentials appear to be deteriorating and called for urgent attention to the matter.
Very sad and dangerous trend in Ghana’s insecurity. Why is our peace and security fast deteriorating according to Global Peace Index, under President Mahama and NDC?— John Ntim Fordjour MP (@NtimFordjour) June 16, 2026
We demand accountability in our security sector governance. pic.twitter.com/JksEU9j9kx
According to Rev. Ntim Fordjour, the reported decline in Ghana’s standing on the Global Peace Index raises serious questions about the effectiveness of current security sector governance and the measures being implemented to safeguard national stability.
The lawmaker further demanded accountability from those responsible for managing the country’s security institutions, insisting that Ghanaians deserve explanations for the trend.
“Very sad and dangerous trend in Ghana’s insecurity. Why is our peace and security fast deteriorating according to the Global Peace Index, under President Mahama and NDC?” he wrote.
“We demand accountability in our security sector governance.”
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