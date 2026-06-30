Ntim Fordjour calls for one-week disaster emergency declaration as floods overwhelm Accra

Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

Member of Parliament for Assin South and Ranking Member on Parliament's Defence and Interior Committee, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has called on the government to immediately declare Accra a disaster emergency zone for one week following the widespread flooding that has affected several parts of the capital after torrential rains.

In a social media post, the lawmaker urged the government to act without delay by activating all security agencies and emergency services to undertake a coordinated rescue, relief and recovery operation.

He stressed that urgent intervention was required to prevent further loss of lives and destruction of property as floodwaters continued to disrupt transportation and inundate communities across the city.

On the ongoing Accra FLOODS:

The government must declare Accra a DISASTER EMERGENCY for one week starting today!



Without delay, this is the time to activate all security agencies and emergency services in a well-coordinated full-scale rescue operation, emergency response and… pic.twitter.com/ozHDXlTPWx — John Ntim Fordjour MP (@NtimFordjour) June 29, 2026

"The government must declare Accra a DISASTER EMERGENCY for one week starting today," Rev. Ntim Fordjour stated.

"Without delay, this is the time to activate all security agencies and emergency services in a well-coordinated full-scale rescue operation, emergency response and relief, while working with Department of Urban Roads and Ghana Highway Authority to ensure key access routes are made accessible in the midst of flooded roads across the city."

The Assin South MP further cautioned against any delay in responding to the unfolding situation, arguing that swift action was necessary to minimise the impact of the disaster.

"More lives should not be lost, more properties should not be damaged before action is taken," he wrote, while extending his sympathies to residents and families affected by the flooding.

His appeal comes after heavy rains triggered extensive flooding across several communities in Accra, submerging homes and businesses, disrupting vehicular movement and prompting emergency rescue operations by the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the Ghana Armed Forces, the Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service.

Authorities are continuing to assess the scale of the destruction while intensifying efforts to assist displaced residents and restore normalcy in the affected areas.

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