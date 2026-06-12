AG challenges Appiah-Kubi’s bid to withdraw from Wontumi case

The Attorney-General has filed a preliminary legal objection at the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra, seeking to block an application by defence lawyer Andy Appiah-Kubi to withdraw from the ongoing criminal case involving Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, and others.

The objection stems from a motion filed by Mr. Appiah-Kubi, who is seeking the court's permission to cease representing the accused persons in the criminal proceedings involving Akonta Mining Company Limited and Kwame Antwi.

In its notice dated June 12, 2026, the Attorney-General's Office argues that the application raises fundamental legal questions that must first be resolved before the court can consider granting leave for counsel to withdraw.

The State's objection is based on two principal grounds — jurisdiction and capacity and standing.

“The Republic shall, on the grounds stated herein, raise a preliminary legal objection to the motion on notice for leave to withdraw legal services dated June 9, 2026,” the notice stated.

Deputy Attorney-General Dr. Justice Srem-Sai maintains that the issues raised by the withdrawal application go beyond procedural matters and constitute preliminary legal questions that require judicial determination before any decision can be made.

The latest development follows Mr. Appiah-Kubi's announcement that he was stepping down from the case, citing concerns over how the proceedings had been handled by the court.

“I have withdrawn from the Akonta Mining case in Criminal Court 4 with stated reasons in the affidavit in support of my motion. My disappointment is in the attitude, record, and determination of the court so far in handling these matters before the court. I’m so totally disappointed that is why I am withdrawing,” he said during an interview on Eyewitness News on June 11.

The Attorney-General's objection has been served on the Registrar of the High Court (Criminal Division) in Accra and copied to the accused persons and their legal representatives at Appiah-Kubi & Associates (Nhyira Chambers) in North Ridge.

The matter remains before the High Court, with the State's preliminary objection setting the stage for a legal contest over whether the defence counsel can formally withdraw from the case at this stage of the proceedings.

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