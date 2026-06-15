ECOWAS mourns former Commission President James Victor Gbeho

The ECOWAS Commission has expressed its condolences on the death of former ECOWAS Commission President, Ambassador James Victor Gbeho.

It described his passing as a major loss to Ghana, West Africa, and the international diplomatic community.

In a statement issued on Sunday, June 14, the Commission said it had learned “with profound sorrow” of the passing of the seasoned Ghanaian diplomat and statesman.

Ambassador Gbeho served as President of the ECOWAS Commission from February 18, 2010, to March 1, 2012, a period the regional body described as crucial in strengthening the institution following reforms that transformed the ECOWAS Executive Secretariat into a Commission.

According to ECOWAS, his leadership helped advance regional integration, strengthen the Community’s institutional structures and enhance the bloc’s reputation as one of Africa’s most successful regional organisations.

The Commission noted that Ambassador Gbeho’s service to ECOWAS began long before he assumed its highest office.

In September 1995, he was appointed ECOWAS Special Representative for Liberia, where he played a key role in regional efforts to restore peace, stability and constitutional order in the country.

Throughout a distinguished diplomatic career, Ambassador Gbeho held several high-profile national and international positions.

These included Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Minister for Foreign Affairs, and United Nations Special Representative for Somalia.

“Throughout his career, Ambassador Gbeho demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diplomacy, peacebuilding, regional cooperation, and public service,” the Commission said.

It added that his contributions to Ghana, West Africa and the international community would be remembered, “with deep respect and gratitude.”

ECOWAS extended condolences to Ambassador Gbeho’s family, President John Dramani Mahama, the Government and people of Ghana, the diplomatic community across West Africa, and all those who worked with him during his decades of public service.

“The Commission joins them in mourning the loss of an accomplished diplomat, an esteemed regional leader, and a dedicated servant of peace and integration,” the statement said.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace.”

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