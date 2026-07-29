State burial for James Victor Gbeho comes off on July 31

Government has announced that a state burial will be held in honour of the late Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, recognising his decades of distinguished service to Ghana, the West African sub-region and the international community.

In a statement issued by the Presidency, government said the state funeral would be held in collaboration with the Gbeho and allied families at the forecourt of the Jubilee House on Friday, July 31, 2026.

The statement described Ambassador Gbeho as one of Ghana’s most distinguished statesmen, whose diplomatic career saw him rise through the ranks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During his public service career, he served successively as Chief Director, Deputy Minister and later Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Beyond Ghana, Ambassador Gbeho also held key international appointments, serving as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia before becoming President of the ECOWAS Commission, where he played a significant role in advancing regional integration and diplomacy.

Government extended its deepest condolences to the Gbeho family, describing the state funeral as a tribute to the late diplomat’s stellar national and international service.

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