State burial for James Victor Gbeho comes off on July 31

Audio By Carbonatix
Government has announced that a state burial will be held in honour of the late Ambassador James Victor Gbeho, recognising his decades of distinguished service to Ghana, the West African sub-region and the international community.
In a statement issued by the Presidency, government said the state funeral would be held in collaboration with the Gbeho and allied families at the forecourt of the Jubilee House on Friday, July 31, 2026.
The statement described Ambassador Gbeho as one of Ghana’s most distinguished statesmen, whose diplomatic career saw him rise through the ranks of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During his public service career, he served successively as Chief Director, Deputy Minister and later Minister for Foreign Affairs.
Beyond Ghana, Ambassador Gbeho also held key international appointments, serving as the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Somalia before becoming President of the ECOWAS Commission, where he played a significant role in advancing regional integration and diplomacy.
Government extended its deepest condolences to the Gbeho family, describing the state funeral as a tribute to the late diplomat’s stellar national and international service.
Latest Stories
-
How to check 2026 BECE provisional results using a mobile phone
5 minutes
-
Daily Insight for CEOs: Leading with Focus and Discipline
42 minutes
-
HACSA Foundation’s Tech4Girls Programme graduates 4th cohort, advancing Ghana’s digital skills agenda
51 minutes
-
Court remands two suspects in Immigration Officer murder case as prosecution awaits DNA report
57 minutes
-
Tamale court jails ex-police officer, accomplice 25 years for armed robbery
1 hour
-
‘It’s feasible’: NDC says it is ready to implement Supreme Court ruling on internal party elections
1 hour
-
CDD-Ghana’s Kojo Asante hails Supreme Court ruling on delegate system
1 hour
-
UK High Commissioner alleges scholarship funds were mismanaged under previous government
1 hour
-
Supreme Court ruling will keep OSP in check – Martin Kpebu
1 hour
-
Patrick Boamah questions government: Where are the 800,000 jobs?
2 hours
-
Fiscal discipline should not be mistaken for lack of spending – Eric Agbana to Minority
2 hours
-
Mobile money transactions hit GH¢492.9bn in June
2 hours
-
Delegates System: Gbande warns court ruling could create huge financial and logistical burden
2 hours
-
NPP demands explanation over Upper East Region’s exclusion from $500m World Bank project
2 hours
-
China, Ghana deepen defence ties as PLA marks 99th anniversary
2 hours