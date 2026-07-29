Security agencies must act early to prevent unrest over Kantanka funeral standoff — Jatikay Centre

The Executive Director of the Jatikay Centre, Adib Saani, has called on the Ghana Police Service and other state security institutions to urgently assess the security implications of the ongoing dispute over the funeral arrangements of the late Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo.

According to him, the disagreement has moved beyond a private family matter and now presents a potential public safety concern due to recent developments, including a reported shooting incident, ongoing legal processes and conflicting positions among family members.

In a statement, Mr Saani said the situation requires careful management to prevent tensions from escalating into disorder.

He noted that reports suggesting one side is relying on the courts while another intends to proceed with funeral plans could create uncertainty and attract emotionally charged supporters.

“Such circumstances can easily attract emotionally charged supporters, creating conditions for confrontation even where neither principal intends violence,” he said.

Mr Saani urged all parties involved to exercise restraint and prioritise the dignity of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo as well as public safety.

“No funeral should become a flashpoint for violence or disorder,” he stated.

He called on security agencies to maintain a robust but impartial presence during funeral-related activities, while relying on intelligence gathering, stakeholder engagement and effective crowd management to prevent possible breaches of the peace.

According to him, enforcement of lawful court directives will also be essential in managing the situation.

“Preventive action at this stage is far preferable to crisis management after violence has occurred,” Mr Saani added.

The comments come amid a public disagreement between members of the Safo family over arrangements for the burial of Apostle Professor Kwadwo Safo Kantanka.

The head of the Safo Family and leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana, Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I, has questioned the planned funeral arrangements, while former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has maintained that the burial will proceed as scheduled.

Mr Saani stressed that disputes involving succession, funeral arrangements or estate matters must be resolved through lawful and peaceful processes.

He said the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo’s legacy would best be honoured through unity and a peaceful final farewell.

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