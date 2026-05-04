Mahama rallies chiefs, security agencies against rising drug abuse among youth

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama is calling on traditional leaders to actively support the formation of community-based task forces to combat substance abuse, particularly among young people.

The President emphasised the need for closer collaboration between local authorities and security agencies, urging chiefs to work with the Ghana Police Service to identify and clamp down on drug distribution networks within their communities.

He also appealed directly to the youth to play a role in the fight by reporting individuals involved in the sale and trafficking of illegal substances.

Speaking on recent enforcement efforts, President Mahama disclosed that he convened a high-level meeting with key agencies, including the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Customs officials, and the Police.

“We brought them to my conference room and asked them to take a very tough stance to make sure that these drugs are not coming into the country,” he said.

According to him, the crackdown has already yielded significant results, with authorities intercepting multiple large-scale drug shipments.

“Since that meeting, we have busted so many containers. Apparently, it was an illicit transaction that was going on. People were bringing it in 40-foot containers, and they have distributors in the regions who take and distribute them,” he revealed.

He added that several containers filled with illegal substances have been confiscated and destroyed.

However, he warned that traffickers are changing their methods.

“You still have some smuggling in smaller quantities coming from our neighbouring countries… We will continue to work to make sure that these drugs don't enter our country.”

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