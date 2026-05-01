From this year, persons indicted in A-G’s report will be prosecuted – Mahama

President John Mahama has announced that the government will begin prosecuting persons indicted in the Auditor-General’s reports this year, as part of renewed efforts to strengthen accountability and intensify the fight against corruption.

Speaking during the 2026 May Day celebrations held at Jackson Park in Koforidua on Friday, May 1, 2026, the President said public office holders must be held to higher standards of transparency and responsibility, stressing that accountability remains central to his administration’s governance agenda.

“We recommit to the fight against corruption. Those who serve in public office must be prepared to be accountable to the people,” he said.

President Mahama disclosed that a Public Officers Code of Conduct Bill is expected to be laid before Parliament at its next session.

The proposed law, he explained, will clearly define standards of behaviour for public officials and provide guidelines on managing conflicts of interest.

He also announced plans for a new asset declaration enforcement regime, which is expected to be approved by Parliament to strengthen compliance and make asset declarations more meaningful and enforceable.

A key highlight of his address was the government’s decision to activate prosecutions against individuals named in the Auditor-General’s reports, beginning this year.

“I want to thank the Chief Justice and the judiciary for setting up the newly created additional high courts. From this year, persons indicted in the Auditor-General’s report will be prosecuted in these new courts,” he stated.

The President noted that the move will work alongside the Auditor-General’s existing powers of disallowance and surcharge, as part of broader reforms to ensure that public funds are properly accounted for and mismanagement is punished.

He expressed confidence that the reforms will strengthen public trust in state institutions and reinforce discipline in the management of public resources.

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