Ghana Month in Ethiopia strengthens cultural, business relations among both countries

Bridge54, in Partnership with Black Star Experience and Kuriftu Resorts has successfully led a first-of-its-kind Ghana Month in Ethiopia initiative, bringing together tourism leaders, government officials, business institutions, creatives, entrepreneurs, hospitality partners, chefs, and entertainment brands from Ghana and Ethiopia.

The initiative created a meaningful platform for Ghanaian institutions and businesses to engage directly with Ethiopian stakeholders, while introducing Ghana’s culture, products, tourism potential, investment opportunities, cuisine, and lifestyle energy to a new East African audience.

The event brought together notable leaders and personalities from both countries, including Abeiku Santana, Rex Omar, Bola Ray, representatives from the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre and the Ghana Tourism Authority, as well as senior Ethiopian tourism stakeholders including Biniam Taye Endeshaw, Deputy Commissioner at the Addis Ababa City Tourism Commission, and H.E. Ato Sileshi Girma, State Minister Tourism.

Their presence reflected the growing importance of Ghana-Ethiopia relations and the need for stronger intra-African collaboration in tourism, trade, culture, hospitality, and entertainment.

Among the participating Ghanaian institutions and brands were GIPC, GTA, GTP, one of West Africa’s largest fabric manufacturers, 57 Chocolate, Skin Gourmet, fashion brands, food entrepreneurs, and other Ghanaian SMEs. Their participation helped position Ghana not only as a tourism destination, but also as a source of high-quality African products, creative enterprise, and investment opportunities.

The programme featured the Intra-African Trade and Tourism Forum, where stakeholders explored stronger collaboration between Ghana and Ethiopia in tourism, business, and cultural exchange. Conversations included the possibility of packaging Ghana and Ethiopia as connected travel destinations, advancing deeper institutional partnerships, and exploring future cooperation between tourism counterparts from both countries.

As part of the cultural exchange, a Ghanaian chef from Ghana Food Movement also traveled to Ethiopia, stayed at Kuriftu African Village, prepared Ghanaian dishes, and trained the on-ground hospitality team on various local Ghanaian recipes. This added a powerful culinary layer to the initiative, showing that cultural exchange is not only about panels and showcases, but also about food, hospitality, skills transfer, and shared African traditions.

Bridge54 also introduced creative cultural concepts such as the Bridge Bar, which connected 57 Chocolate with Ethiopian coffee, and the Bridge Glow concept, inspired by Skin Gourmet’s Ghanaian shea butter and Ethiopian beauty and wellness traditions. These activations demonstrated how African products can be reimagined into cross-border experiences with commercial potential.

A major outcome was Kuriftu African Village’s commitment to explore opportunities for Ghanaian vendors to showcase and sell their products within the resort, extending the impact of Ghana Month beyond the event itself.

Kuriftu’s role was especially significant, as the resort has created a unique African hospitality space that naturally supports these kinds of cultural, tourism, and business exchange initiatives. Its partnership with Bridge54 and the Black Star Experience Office helped make Ghana Month in Ethiopia possible in a setting already built to celebrate Africa.

Bridge54 also used the moment to advance a broader conversation around making Accra and Addis Ababa official twin cities, further strengthening the relationship between both cities in tourism, culture, business, entertainment, and people-to-people exchange.

Another major highlight of the celebrations was Bridge54’s successful introduction of Rhythm & Brunch Ghana Party to Ethiopia for the first time, a bold move that opened a new African market pathway for one of Ghana’s most exciting lifestyle and entertainment brands.

Through Bridge54’s vision, network, and on-the-ground execution, the Rhythm & Brunch Ghana team brought its signature old school R&B experience to Addis Ababa, blending music, nostalgia, brunch, cocktails, style, and social connection.

For Ethiopian audiences, it offered a fresh taste of Ghanaian nightlife culture, while for Rhythm & Brunch, it created a strategic opportunity for regional expansion. For Bridge54, it was yet another powerful example of its role as a cultural connector, building real pathways for African brands, creatives, and experiences to cross borders and reach new audiences across the continent.

At a time when Ethiopia is receiving growing attention from African travelers, creatives, influencers, and media personalities, Bridge54 has positioned itself as one of the early movers actively building the Ghana-Ethiopia connection through practical programming, real partnerships, and visible cultural diplomacy.

Bridge54’s Ghana-Ethiopia connection is expected to continue growing beyond this milestone. The venture plans to build on the momentum from Ghana Month in Ethiopia by creating similar cultural, tourism, business, food, and entertainment exchanges from the Ghana side, while also expanding the model to other African countries.

With Ghana Month in Ethiopia, Bridge54 has shown that African connection does not have to remain an idea. It can be organized, experienced, commercialized, and sustained. From Accra to Addis Ababa, and eventually across the continent, Bridge54 is working to create the kind of African exchange that is intentional, practical, and built to last.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.