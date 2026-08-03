Ghanaian John Aggrey honoured with ‘Public Diplomacy Leader’ award in Ethiopia

Ghanaian entrepreneur and Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, John Aggrey, has been honoured with the international “Public Diplomacy Leader” award in the Business Diplomacy category at a ceremony held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The recognition celebrates Mr Aggrey’s efforts in promoting economic and cultural cooperation between Ghana and the Russian Federation through business engagement, youth development and institutional partnerships.

He was among a group of African youth leaders recognised in various public diplomacy categories at the event, which brought together diplomats, government representatives, civil society actors and business leaders from across Africa and beyond.

Mr Aggrey’s award reflects his work in positioning the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations as a platform for dialogue, investment promotion, youth empowerment and stronger relations between Ghanaian and Russian institutions and businesses.

Organisers of the award said his contribution stood out for transforming diplomatic goodwill into practical commercial and civic partnerships, demonstrating the growing role of private actors in advancing international cooperation.

The recognition also highlights the increasing importance of people-to-people diplomacy in strengthening Africa-Russia relations, as countries seek to expand partnerships in trade, education, investment and cultural exchange.

The award ceremony was attended by several high-profile personalities, including Russia’s Ambassador to Ethiopia and Permanent Representative to the African Union, H.E. Evgeny Terekhin; Chairperson of the General Council of the World Peoples Assembly, Svetlana Smirnova; Russian pilot-cosmonaut and Hero of the Russian Federation, Oleg Skripochka; and Secretary-General of the Global Black Center and Co-chair of the African Summit, Tsegaye Chama.

The “Public Diplomacy Leader” award is an international initiative that recognises individuals whose work contributes to strengthening public diplomacy, promoting peace, fostering mutual understanding and supporting sustainable human-centred development.

The ceremony formed part of the World Public Summit: Africa 2026, organised under the auspices of the World Peoples Assembly in Ethiopia.

The summit, held at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa, brought together leaders in public diplomacy, representatives of international organisations, civil society groups, academics, business leaders, youth representatives and media professionals to discuss ways of advancing humanitarian cooperation and global dialogue.

The venue, which commemorates Ethiopia’s historic victory at the Battle of Adwa, was described as a fitting location for an event focused on unity, cooperation and shared global responsibility.

The World Peoples Assembly seeks to create a network of individuals and institutions committed to strengthening international cooperation, public diplomacy and collective responses to global challenges.

The inaugural World Public Assembly was held in Moscow in 2025 under the theme “New World of Conscious Unity”, attracting thousands of participants from several countries.

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