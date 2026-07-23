Ghana-Russia Center pledges stronger trade and investment ties after meeting Russian Ambassador

The Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the Russian Federation following a courtesy call on the newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Andrei Ordash.

The meeting, held at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Accra on Thursday, July 23, marked the beginning of a renewed phase of collaboration between the Embassy and the Center, with both sides pledging to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, education, innovation, culture and people-to-people relations.

The Ghana-Russia Center delegation was led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Aggrey. It included the Head of Business Development and Innovations, Madam Ziona Ayorkor Holm, as well as the Centre's Public Relations Officer, Mr Rockson Obeng.

During the meeting, Mr Aggrey congratulated Ambassador Ordash on his appointment and officially welcomed him to Ghana on behalf of the Center. He reaffirmed the organisation's readiness to work closely with the Embassy to advance Ghana-Russia relations through practical and mutually beneficial initiatives.

He presented an overview of the Center's work since its establishment, highlighting its efforts to serve as a bridge between institutions, businesses and communities in both countries.

According to Mr Aggrey, the Center has played a significant role in promoting trade and investment opportunities, facilitating educational exchanges, strengthening partnerships between universities, supporting scholarship opportunities for Ghanaian students, promoting tourism and participating in major international forums in Russia.

He also briefed the Ambassador on the Center's collaboration with several Russian universities through Memoranda of Understanding and other institutional partnerships aimed at promoting student exchanges, joint research, academic mobility and professional capacity development.

Mr Aggrey further outlined the Center's strategic agenda, which includes plans to organise a Ghana-Russia Investment Forum, expand cultural exchange programmes, strengthen technology partnerships, promote agricultural cooperation, support youth leadership development and foster innovation-led collaborations.

Ambassador Ordash commended the Ghana Russia Center for its efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries and acknowledged its contribution to strengthening institutional, educational and commercial ties.

He expressed appreciation for the Center's role in complementing official diplomatic efforts through practical programmes and initiatives that promote closer engagement between Ghana and Russia.

The discussions focused on several priority areas for future collaboration, including trade and investment promotion, higher education partnerships, technology transfer, digital transformation, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, cultural diplomacy, youth development and business-to-business cooperation.

Chief Executive Officer, John Aggrey, presenting the official reports to the New Ambassador, H. E Andrey Ordash

Both parties also explored opportunities to facilitate exchanges between Ghanaian and Russian institutions, organise investment missions and support initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth and innovation.

The meeting ended with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation between the Embassy of the Russian Federation and the Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations.

They expressed optimism that closer collaboration would create new opportunities for businesses, educational institutions, investors and citizens of both countries while further consolidating the longstanding friendship between Ghana and Russia.

The Center described the courtesy visit as another milestone in its mission to promote strategic partnerships and serve as a platform for advancing bilateral relations and socio-economic development in both nations.

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