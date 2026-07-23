Ghana-Russia Center pledges stronger trade and investment ties after meeting Russian Ambassador

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation between Ghana and the Russian Federation following a courtesy call on the newly appointed Russian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Andrei Ordash.
The meeting, held at the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Accra on Thursday, July 23, marked the beginning of a renewed phase of collaboration between the Embassy and the Center, with both sides pledging to deepen cooperation in trade, investment, education, innovation, culture and people-to-people relations.
The Ghana-Russia Center delegation was led by its Chief Executive Officer, Mr John Aggrey. It included the Head of Business Development and Innovations, Madam Ziona Ayorkor Holm, as well as the Centre's Public Relations Officer, Mr Rockson Obeng.
During the meeting, Mr Aggrey congratulated Ambassador Ordash on his appointment and officially welcomed him to Ghana on behalf of the Center. He reaffirmed the organisation's readiness to work closely with the Embassy to advance Ghana-Russia relations through practical and mutually beneficial initiatives.
He presented an overview of the Center's work since its establishment, highlighting its efforts to serve as a bridge between institutions, businesses and communities in both countries.
According to Mr Aggrey, the Center has played a significant role in promoting trade and investment opportunities, facilitating educational exchanges, strengthening partnerships between universities, supporting scholarship opportunities for Ghanaian students, promoting tourism and participating in major international forums in Russia.
He also briefed the Ambassador on the Center's collaboration with several Russian universities through Memoranda of Understanding and other institutional partnerships aimed at promoting student exchanges, joint research, academic mobility and professional capacity development.
Mr Aggrey further outlined the Center's strategic agenda, which includes plans to organise a Ghana-Russia Investment Forum, expand cultural exchange programmes, strengthen technology partnerships, promote agricultural cooperation, support youth leadership development and foster innovation-led collaborations.
Ambassador Ordash commended the Ghana Russia Center for its efforts to enhance cooperation between the two countries and acknowledged its contribution to strengthening institutional, educational and commercial ties.
He expressed appreciation for the Center's role in complementing official diplomatic efforts through practical programmes and initiatives that promote closer engagement between Ghana and Russia.
The discussions focused on several priority areas for future collaboration, including trade and investment promotion, higher education partnerships, technology transfer, digital transformation, agriculture, healthcare, tourism, cultural diplomacy, youth development and business-to-business cooperation.
Both parties also explored opportunities to facilitate exchanges between Ghanaian and Russian institutions, organise investment missions and support initiatives aimed at promoting sustainable economic growth and innovation.
The meeting ended with both sides reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation between the Embassy of the Russian Federation and the Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations.
They expressed optimism that closer collaboration would create new opportunities for businesses, educational institutions, investors and citizens of both countries while further consolidating the longstanding friendship between Ghana and Russia.
The Center described the courtesy visit as another milestone in its mission to promote strategic partnerships and serve as a platform for advancing bilateral relations and socio-economic development in both nations.
Latest Stories
-
Sammy Gyamfi rebuts Abena Osei-Asare’s claims linking GoldBod to BoG losses
4 minutes
-
Government will take back GHS58 million spent on Black Stars when FIFA pays World Cup appearance fee – Finance Minister
15 minutes
-
Veep joins Sister Cities’ 70th anniversary in Washington, calls for stronger Africa partnerships
21 minutes
-
Why Rogers and Palmer will thrive together in Alonso’s Chelsea
26 minutes
-
Tech titan ordered to pay ex-wife $644m in divorce settlement
26 minutes
-
They became best friends – then discovered they were brother and sister
27 minutes
-
Experts challenge culture of silence among men on mental health
29 minutes
-
How is it a crime if US$279m is allocated to Gold Board? – Sammy Gyamfi questions Abena Osei-Asare
36 minutes
-
UniMAC Debate champions meet Vice-Chancellor ahead of commonwealth debate competition in sydney
41 minutes
-
UK retail sales get surprise boost from hot weather and World Cup
42 minutes
-
Star US Supreme Court lawyer Goldstein to be sentenced for tax crimes
42 minutes
-
Inconvenient Truth: When the Elephants Forget the Grass
48 minutes
-
No rift with Agriculture Ministry over funds release — Ato Forson
51 minutes
-
Culture before internal communication plan: Why Africa needs the ACCRA framework
53 minutes
-
Samsung introduces 2 new products into Ghanaian market
1 hour