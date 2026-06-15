President Mahama welcomes Russian envoy to Ghana, calls for stronger Ghana–Russia cooperation

President John Dramani Mahama has welcomed the Ambassador-Designate of the Russian Federation to Ghana, Mr Andrei Ordash, expressing Ghana’s readiness to deepen bilateral cooperation with Russia across key sectors of development.

The engagement took place on Monday, June 15, at the Jubilee House, where President Mahama received credentials from Mr Ordash alongside six other envoys accredited to Ghana.

In brief remarks, the President acknowledged Russia’s long-standing relations with Ghana, noting that the country has maintained support for Ghana since the post-independence era, particularly in education and human capital development.

"I acknowledge Russia's interest in Africa, and I wish to welcome you to Ghana. I encourage you to further develop the long-standing friendship that has so happily existed between Ghana and Russia, which dates to Ghana's early post-independence era," the president said.

"Ghana and Russia have worked together since independence, and our professionals have benefited from educational opportunities in Russia and contribute meaningfully to our national development," the president added.

He expressed appreciation for Russia’s continued interest in Ghana and indicated that there remains significant scope to expand cooperation in areas such as technology, agriculture, science, education and skills development.

"We believe there is a scope to deepen cooperation in energy, science, technology, agriculture, manufacturing, education infrastructure and skills development."

President Mahama further indicated Ghana’s openness to broader international dialogue, including peace-related discussions involving Russia, underscoring the importance of diplomacy in addressing global challenges.

"We look forward to continuing the dialogue with the Russian Federation on international peace and security matters, and we remain committed to further engagement on multilateralism," Mr John Mahama said.

The ceremony formed part of Ghana’s routine diplomatic engagements with newly accredited envoys, aimed at strengthening international partnerships.

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