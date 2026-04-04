Ghana-Russia partnership supports mothers and children at Princess Marie Louise Hospital

A collaborative initiative between the Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, the Russian Embassy in Ghana and the Abena Tay Foundation has delivered critical support to mothers and children at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra as part of an Easter outreach.

The intervention, dubbed the Maternal Healthcare Easter Project, saw a delegation from the partner organisations present items to the hospital in a gesture aimed at improving maternal and child healthcare delivery.

The team was led by John Aggrey, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, and Ziona Ayorkor Holm, Head of Business Development and Innovations at the Center. They were joined by Abena Tay, President of the Abena Tay Foundation, and Natalia Muzhennikova, Consul at the Russian Embassy.

The donation was made on Thursday, April 2.

Hospital authorities, led by Medical Superintendent Mame Yaa Nyarko and Head of Public Relations Rockson Obeng, received the delegation.

Dr Nyarko expressed appreciation for the donation, describing it as both timely and impactful. She noted that the facility, which is approaching its centenary, continues to require sustained support in key areas including infrastructure upgrades, operational capacity and medical equipment.

Speaking on behalf of the Center, Mr Aggrey emphasised the importance of sustained corporate giving, urging organisations to prioritise the health sector within their corporate social responsibility frameworks.

“Giving should not be seasonal but a daily or frequent action,” he said, encouraging targeted support for specialised institutions such as the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital.

He also highlighted the significance of the day coinciding with World Autism Awareness Day, calling for greater inclusivity and support systems for persons living with autism.

“We must create a supportive environment where individuals with autism feel loved, welcomed, cared for, and able to enjoy life comfortably,” he added.

Dr Abena Tay, whose foundation co-supported the initiative, said the outreach reflects a broader commitment to restoring hope among vulnerable groups.

She noted that such interventions demonstrate the transformative impact of collective action, particularly for widows, orphans, single mothers and underserved children.

The initiative underscores growing cooperation between Ghanaian and Russian institutions, leveraging partnerships to strengthen healthcare delivery and improve outcomes for vulnerable populations, John Aggrey said.

About Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations

The Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations is an organization that aims to promote cooperation between Ghana and Russia. The Center serves as a bridge for businesses and organizations in both countries to explore opportunities and strengthen relations in all spheres including humanitarian, education and community projects.

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