Ghana-Russia Centre, ATF donate to Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital

Mothers and children at the Princess Marie Louise Children’s Hospital in Accra received much-needed support this Easter, as the Ghana-Russia Centre for Commerce and Relations and the Abena Tay Foundation donated essential items to the facility.

The donation was also in recognition of World Autism Day, as the hospital marked 100 years of service.

Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, John Aggrey, emphasized the need for inclusive care.

“We need to create the environment that makes these children feel loved, feel cared for, and also to prevent any discrimination.”

Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Dr. Mame Yaa Nyarko, expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the donation has brought relief to many families.

“Sometimes they have to rush into the hospital not prepared, and they need items like diapers and wipes to care for their babies.”

President of the Abena Tay Foundation, Rev. Dr. Abena Tay, called for long-term support for the facility.

“It’s not just about giving food and items needed for now. Infrastructure and all of that must be looked at.”

The Ghana-Russia Center for Commerce and Relations and the Abena Tay Foundation reiterated their commitment to supporting vulnerable groups through similar initiatives.

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