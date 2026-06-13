Keta government hospital at 100: Preserving a century of service, protecting a legacy for future generations

In October this year, the Keta Government Hospital will mark a remarkable milestone: one hundred years of service to the people of Keta and the wider Volta Region.

Few institutions in Ghana can claim a century of continuous public service. Fewer still can claim to have touched as many lives as Keta Government Hospital has over the last hundred years.

For generations, the hospital has been more than a healthcare facility. It has been a place of hope, healing, birth, recovery, and sometimes final farewell. Thousands of families across the Keta Municipality can trace important moments of their lives to its wards and corridors. Many people were born there, including my brother and good friend Mawuli Fui Kwadzovia. Many of our parents and grandparents received treatment there.

As the hospital approaches its centenary, it presents an opportunity not only for celebration but also for reflection.

When we speak about heritage, we often think of castles, forts, monuments, and historical buildings. Yet some of our most important heritage assets are institutions that continue to serve society every day.

Keta Government Hospital is one such institution.

Its significance goes beyond bricks and mortar. It represents a century of public investment, professional dedication, and community trust. It stands as a reminder that development is not measured only by roads and buildings but also by the institutions that sustain human life and dignity.

Every generation has inherited this hospital from those who came before. The question for our generation is whether we will leave it stronger than we found it.

The centenary of Keta Government Hospital should remind us that institutions of this importance require deliberate protection and preservation.

Protection means ensuring adequate funding, modern equipment, and skilled personnel. Preservation means maintaining historical records, safeguarding important structures, documenting institutional history, and protecting the hospital’s reputation and public trust.

It also means resisting the temptation to allow strategic public assets to decline through neglect.

Once a great institution deteriorates, rebuilding public confidence can take decades.

Looking Beyond Celebration

The centenary should become a platform for a broader conversation about the future of healthcare in Keta and the surrounding communities.

What should Keta Government Hospital look like in its second century?

Can it become a modern referral centre for the coastal belt?

Can it become a teaching and training institution for health professionals?

These are the questions that should guide the next hundred years.

The best way to honour those who built and sustained the hospital is not merely to celebrate their achievements but to expand upon them.

The responsibility for preserving Keta Government Hospital does not belong to government alone. Traditional leaders, citizens, healthcare workers, alumni of schools in the area, businesses, development partners, and members of the diaspora all have a role to play.

The hospital belongs to all of us.

Just as previous generations invested in this hospital for our benefit, we must invest in it for those who will come after us.

As Keta Government Hospital prepares to celebrate one hundred years of service, we should view the occasion as more than a birthday.

The hospital has served our parents. It serves us today. With vision, commitment, and proper support, it will serve our children and grandchildren as well.

Our duty today is simple but profound: to ensure that this institution not only survives, but flourishes.

The greatest tribute we can pay to Keta Government Hospital at 100 is to commit ourselves to protecting, preserving, and strengthening it for the next century.

As Keta Government Hospital enters its second century, let us come together government, businesses, development partners, and the diaspora to mobilize the resources needed to preserve this historic institution and equip it to serve future generations.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.