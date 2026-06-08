Service before Uniform

Kwame Sowu Jnr., the writer

Every year, thousands of young Ghanaians queue under the scorching sun, hoping to gain admission into the Police Service, Armed Forces, Immigration Service, Fire Service, and other security agencies. Many spend considerable time and resources preparing for examinations, interviews, and physical assessments that often last only a few days.

Yet one important question remains: how do we truly identify those most committed to serving the nation?

Perhaps it is time to rethink the recruitment model.

Instead of relying primarily on periodic recruitment exercises, Ghana should establish a National Volunteer Corps that serves as the principal pathway into the security services.

Under such a system, young men and women aspiring to wear the uniform would first volunteer in programmes that directly benefit their communities. They could participate in sanitation campaigns, food cultivation projects, road maintenance, environmental protection, housing improvement initiatives, disaster response operations, and other forms of community development.

More importantly, volunteers would receive practical training in community security awareness, intelligence gathering, observation, crime prevention, emergency response, threat identification, and civic responsibility.

Their performance would not be judged during a few hours of interviews or physical tests. Instead, it would be assessed over months or even years under real conditions. Their discipline, reliability, leadership qualities, teamwork, patriotism, physical fitness, integrity, and commitment to national service would become visible to all.

The highest-performing volunteers would then receive priority consideration for recruitment into the Police, Military, Fire Service, Immigration Service, Customs Division, and other security agencies.

The benefits would be enormous.

The nation would gain cleaner communities, stronger food production systems, improved local infrastructure, better environmental stewardship, enhanced disaster preparedness, and a more security-conscious population. Security agencies would inherit recruits whose character and commitment have already been tested in the field.

Most importantly, recruitment would become more credible and merit-based, rewarding demonstrated service rather than short-term performance during selection exercises.

A nation is safest when its citizens see service as an honour rather than merely a route to employment.

After all, perhaps the best way to identify those willing to protect the nation is first to identify those willing to serve it.

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