Hajia Adama Musah, mother of former NPA CEO Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, passes away

Audio By Carbonatix
Hajia Adama Musah, the mother of former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) and former Minister of State, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has passed away after a short illness.
The family announced her passing in a statement issued on Friday, June 12, 2026.
The statement described Hajia Adama Musah as a beloved mother, aunt and grandmother.
"Our beloved mother, aunt and grandmother, Hajia Adama Musah, mother of Shaykh Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Chief Executive of NPA and former Minister of State, has sadly passed on today, Friday, 12th June 2026, after a short illness," the statement said.
According to the family, Janaza (Islamic funeral prayers) will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2026, at the Police Mosque in Cantonments, Accra, at 10:00 a.m.
The burial will subsequently take place at the Madina Muslim Cemetery.
The family has invited friends, sympathisers and the general public to join them in the funeral rites.
The announcement was signed by Haruna Maiga, aide to Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid.
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