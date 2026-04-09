Mustapha Abdul-Hamid declares bid for NPP National Vice Chairman

Leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, PhD, has formally announced his intention to contest for the position of National Vice Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when nominations open.

In a statement addressed to party members, Dr Abdul-Hamid said his decision comes in response to persistent calls from rank-and-file members who urged him to lend his experience and strategic insight to the party’s revival.

Dr Abdul-Hamid emphasised that his ambition is not motivated by personal gain but by a desire to give back to the party that shaped his political journey.

The former NPA boss recounted his long-standing involvement with the NPP, noting that he was a founding member of the party’s University of Cape Coast branch in 1992 under the guidance of the late Lawyer J.K.B. Spio.

He also recalled being present at the historic bonfire at Victoria Park in Cape Coast on May 18, 1992, which symbolised the transition from the Danquah-Busia Club to the New Patriotic Party.

Over the years, Abdul-Hamid has contested several national positions within the party.

He was the first elected National Youth Organiser, ran for National Organiser in 2001, and for General Secretary in 2005.

He also served as spokesperson for former President Akufo-Addo for ten years and was Deputy National Campaign Manager during the 2020 elections.

He described his political career as a journey forged “in the fire of battle,” with both victories and defeats that have strengthened his resolve.

Dr Abdul-Hamid believes he possesses the intellectual firepower to support the party’s leadership effectively.

He pledged to provide “covering fire” to whoever emerges as chairman, emphasising the importance of strategic guidance, organisational rebuilding, and party cohesion in preparing the NPP for future electoral contests.

Abdul-Hamid concluded his announcement with a rallying call for unity and renewal, stating: “Together, we shall re-strategise, rebuild and re-organise and return this party to its rightful place in leadership. The battle to recover our nation begins from within. Victoria Ascerta!”

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