I’m willing to sacrifice everything for NPP’s 2028 victory – Wontumi

Aspiring National Chairman of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, has stated that he is prepared to make any sacrifice necessary to help the party regain power in the 2028 general elections.

Chairman Wontumi said his ambition to lead the NPP is driven by a desire to rebuild the party and restore it to government following its defeat in the 2024 elections.

“I don’t mind losing everything for the NPP to win Election 2028,” he declared in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show.

The three-time Ashanti Regional Chairman said his track record within the party demonstrates his commitment and capability to lead at the national level.

“My work speaks for itself. I may not have a certificate, but my achievements are there for all to see. Rising from Constituency Chairman to Regional Chairman is no mean feat,” he said.

According to him, the role of National Chairman is not about eloquent speeches but about delivering results and helping the party recapture political power.

“My goal as National Chairman is to help the NPP recapture power, not to speak plenty of English,” he stated.

Chairman Wontumi noted that the challenges he has encountered throughout his political career have strengthened him and prepared him for greater responsibility.

“Now you have a new Wontumi. The problems and the challenges have built me and set me to be ready to lead the NPP to victory,” he said.

He highlighted his 20 years of service to the party and his three consecutive terms as Ashanti Regional Chairman as evidence of his dedication to the NPP.

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