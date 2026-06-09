There is nothing to celebrate about Sedina’s extradition – NPP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has stated that there is nothing to celebrate about the extradition of former MASLOC Chief Executive Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu, describing the development as a straightforward enforcement of accountability under the law.
Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' The Pulse on Tuesday, June 9, Mr. Ahiagbah argued that the case reflects the consequences of absconding from justice rather than a milestone worth celebrating.
“Public service is trust. Once that trust is questioned, the law must take its course. So there is nothing to jubilate about,” he stated.
Mr. Ahiagbah further said Sedina Tamakloe-Attionu should have remained in Ghana to face justice rather than leaving the jurisdiction.
“She ought to be here and answer it, but somehow she ran away. I think that she ought to bow her head down in shame and just go and serve the sentence, so that we can move on,” he added.
Responding to questions on whether the extradition contributes to Ghana’s broader fight against corruption, Mr. Ahiagbah acknowledged its importance but insisted it should not be politicised or treated as an achievement.
“Crime has no borders, and so people can be held accountable,” he said, adding that international cooperation in extradition cases is well established and not a new development.
The remarks come amid ongoing public debate over the extradition of Attionu, a former Chief Executive of the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC), who was convicted in absentia in connection with financial loss to the state.
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