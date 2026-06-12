Government to begin paying Free SHS suppliers’ arrears next week

Audio By Carbonatix
The government has assured suppliers under the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme that the payment of outstanding arrears will begin next week following concerns over delayed settlements.
The assurance comes after members of the National Association of Institutional Suppliers (NAIS) staged a picketing exercise at the Ministry of Education on Thursday, June 11, to demand the release of funds owed for goods supplied to senior high schools across the country.
The association claims that its members are owed nearly GH¢50 million for the supply of uniforms, house dresses and other school-related items dating back to 2023.
According to the suppliers, the prolonged delays have created severe financial challenges, with many relying on bank loans to fulfil government contracts.
NAIS members say the unpaid debts have strained their operations, affected cash flow and placed jobs at risk, with some businesses struggling to remain afloat while awaiting payment from the state.
Speaking on Citi FM, NAIS President Emmanuel Ayivor said Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu personally received the association’s petition and assured them that payments would commence next week.
He explained that the arrears had been categorised into three batches, with the first tranche worth about GH¢38 million ready for disbursement.
He added that the remaining payments were being processed through the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund), with expectations that all outstanding debts would be cleared before the end of the month.
Mr Ayivor expressed optimism that the government would honour its commitment, bringing relief to suppliers who have been waiting for payment for more than two years.
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