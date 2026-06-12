UK High Commissioner commends Bawumia’s focus on policy-based politics

Former Vice President of Ghana and the NPP’s 2028 flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, says efforts to promote issue-based political discourse received recognition during his recent meeting with the British High Commissioner to Ghana.

Dr Bawumia disclosed that the High Commissioner commended his commitment to elevating political discussions through policies and ideas rather than personal attacks, describing the approach as important for democratic development.

The former Vice President has consistently advocated policy-driven engagement in Ghana’s political space, arguing that constructive debates centred on governance and development are more beneficial to the electorate than partisan hostility.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media on Thursday, June 11, Dr Bawumia expressed appreciation for the recognition and reaffirmed his commitment to promoting respectful and solution-oriented political dialogue.

He noted that strengthening the quality of public discourse remains essential to building a stronger democracy and fostering national progress.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.