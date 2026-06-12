Nii Lante Vanderpuye ready to contest NDC chairmanship if Asiedu Nketia steps aside

The National Coordinator of the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP), Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has indicated his readiness to contest for the National Chairmanship of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) if the party’s current chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, chooses not to seek another term.

Mr Vanderpuye said he would not challenge Mr Asiedu Nketia out of respect for their long-standing relationship, describing the NDC chairman as a senior figure he holds in high regard.

However, he maintained that he would be prepared to enter the race should the position become vacant.

The former Youth and Sports Minister pointed to his extensive history within the NDC as evidence of his suitability for the role.

He noted that he had served in various capacities since the party’s formation, including as a ward secretary, parliamentary aspirant, deputy minister, cabinet minister and campaign official.

He also recounted his early involvement in the party, explaining that he became a ward secretary during the NDC’s establishment in 1992 while employed at the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

According to him, his political journey and years of service have equipped him with the experience needed to provide leadership at the highest level of the party.

Speaking in an interview on Citi FM on Thursday, June 11, 2026, Mr Vanderpuye said he would step down from his current position as DRIP National Coordinator if he decides to contest the chairmanship.

“If he [Johnson Asiedu Nketia] is not contesting, I’m ready to offer myself,” he said, adding that he believes he has the credentials to lead the party. “This party has given me so much. I want to give back to the party.”

He stressed that his decision would be guided by a desire to serve the NDC, insisting that his years of commitment to the party have prepared him for the challenge of leading its affairs should the opportunity arise.

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