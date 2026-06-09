Abuakwa South MP joins Bawumia to mourn late NPP aide

The Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South, Dr Kingsley Agyemang, on Monday joined former Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, at the one-week observation of Maxwell Kofi Anti, a personal assistant to the Member of Parliament for Akyem Oda.

The ceremony, held in Akyem Oda, drew party members, family, friends and sympathisers who gathered to pay their last respects to the late party aide.

Dr. Bawumia and Dr. Agyemang extended their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for strength and comfort as they mourn their loss.

After the observance, the delegation travelled to Akyem Wenkyi to commiserate with former Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP and former Akwatia MP over the passing of his wife.

The party leaders offered words of comfort and solidarity to the grieving family, assuring them of the NPP's support during this difficult period.

Reflecting on the day's engagements, Dr. Agyemang said the visits highlighted the importance of standing with party faithfuls in times of grief.

The two visits also underscored the bonds of unity and support within the NPP as senior party figures rallied around members facing bereavement.

Prayers were offered for the peaceful repose of the departed and for strength and comfort for the families they have left behind.

“It is indeed a moment of mixed feelings. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace,” Dr. Agyemang remarked.

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