Frankfurt NPP chapter to host Women’s Empowerment and Unity Summit on June 14

Catherine Obobi, Deputy Women's Organiser, Frankfurt NPP.

The Frankfurt Chapter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is set to host a major virtual forum dubbed the Women’s Empowerment and Unity Summit on Sunday, June 14, 2026.

The initiative is aimed at accelerating female leadership, strengthening internal political solidarity, and inspiring collective grassroots action for the party's future.

The summit, which will be broadcast live via Zoom, is anchored on the timely theme: “Empowering Women, Strengthening Unity, Building the Future.”

According to the local organising committee, the programme is strategically designed to unite party faithful, frontline women leaders, diaspora supporters, and members of the broader Ghanaian community across Europe to dissect the pivotal role of women in political mobilisation, leadership development, and structural party cohesion.

To accommodate international participants across multiple time zones, the virtual event is scheduled to kick off exactly at 8:00 PM European time (CET) / 6:00 PM Ghana time.

Two of the most recognisable female figures within the NPP’s national and diaspora echelons have been locked in to headline the summit as guest speakers.

The first keynote speaker is Mavis Hawa Koomson, the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Awutu Senya East and former National Women’s Organizer of the NPP, who is currently an aspirant for the party's National Women's Organizer position.

Joining her on the bill is Mrs. Yaa Frimpong (popularly known as Obaa Yaa), the substantive NPP-USA Chairlady and an aspirant for the National First Vice Chairperson position of the party.

The event will be hosted by Mr. Joseph Kwasi Kintor, the Frankfurt Chapter Chairman of the NPP, while Catherine Obobi, a Deputy Women’s Organiser and an aspirant for the Germany Branch Women’s Organiser position, will steer the proceedings as the moderator.

Deepening Diaspora Mobilization

The summit seeks to deepen discussions around female representation within the NPP's core party structures, eliminate internal factionalism, and foster absolute unity as the party positions itself for future democratic challenges.

The simultaneous involvement of top-tier women leaders from both Ghana's domestic political landscape and international diaspora branches is expected to add immense strategic depth to conversations regarding grassroots mobilization, gender-inclusive governance, and electoral strategy.

The upcoming forum matches a period where discussions surrounding women’s inclusion, systemic equity, and executive influence in political decision-making continue to dominate national democratic discourse in Ghana.

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