Kpone Katamanso MCE condemns cattle invasion of school after viral video

Samuel Tetteh Kwashie Morton, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), has condemned the invasion of the Kpone Community Preparatory School by stray cattle after a viral video showed dozens of animals occupying the school’s compound during school hours.

The video, which circulated widely on social media, showed a large herd of cattle lying and roaming freely within the school’s premises while pupils in school uniforms looked on from the corridors and classrooms.

The animals had virtually taken over the open compound in front of the classroom block, raising concerns about the safety and welfare of both pupils and staff.

Reacting to the footage in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr Morton described the incident as unacceptable and a threat to the safety and well-being of schoolchildren.

He stated that educational institutions remained protected zones and should not be exposed to activities that could endanger learners and teachers.

“The invasion of a school by cattle is highly regrettable and unacceptable. Educational facilities are security zones where children must feel safe to learn and develop. We cannot allow such incidents to continue,” he said.

Mr Morton stressed that residents, particularly livestock owners, must comply with established regulations governing the rearing and movement of animals within communities.

He called for collective action among traditional authorities, residents, corporate organisations, development partners, and other stakeholders to support efforts to fence the Kpone Community Preparatory School and prevent future invasions.

According to him, the Municipal Assembly remained committed to improving educational infrastructure and was prepared to partner with individuals and organisations willing to contribute towards the development of the school.

“We are prepared to collaborate with all well-meaning individuals, corporate bodies and community groups to support the fencing and overall development of the school. Protecting our educational facilities must be a shared responsibility,” Mr Morton stated.

He assured parents, teachers and pupils that the Assembly would work closely with relevant agencies to address the situation and prevent recurrence.

George Freeman, the Kpone-Katamanso Municipal Environmental Health Officer, told the GNA that Environmental Health Officers had been deployed to the school to assess the situation and ensure that pupils were not exposed to any harmful substances left behind by the cattle.

He explained that the officers were conducting inspections and sanitation exercises within the school compound to safeguard the health of pupils and staff.

Mr Freeman further disclosed that investigations had commenced to identify the owners of the cattle and establish the circumstances that led to the invasion.

He warned that persons found responsible would face sanctions in accordance with the Assembly’s by-laws and other applicable regulations.

“The Assembly takes this matter seriously. Investigations are ongoing, and those found responsible will face the necessary sanctions to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

Some residents who spoke to the GNA welcomed the Assembly's intervention and called for stricter enforcement of regulations governing livestock movement within the municipality.

They expressed optimism that the assembly’s actions would help prevent similar incidents and ensure a safe, conducive learning environment for students at Kpone Community Preparatory School.

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