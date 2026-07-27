National

Gov’t dismisses claims over viral Mahama video, says remarks were taken out of context

Source: Adomonline.com  
  27 July 2026 9:49am
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The government has dismissed claims circulating on social media regarding a viral video of President John Dramani Mahama, describing them as false and a deliberate attempt to misrepresent his comments.

The Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, issued the clarification in a Facebook post on Monday, July 27, following the widespread circulation of the video.

According to Mr Kwakye Ofosu, the President’s remarks were taken out of context by what he described as “misguided elements” seeking to create a false narrative for partisan purposes.

“Some misguided elements have sought to distort the President’s words in this video to achieve narrow partisan ends,” he stated.

He explained that President Mahama was speaking about the release of GH¢150 million to support post-flood mitigation efforts during a meeting with the National Security Coordinator.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu said the President’s reference to the release of funds was specifically related to government’s response to the impact of recent floods and not for any other purpose.

“The President clearly speaks of the ‘release’ of GHS 150 million, which was in direct reference to funds for post-flood mitigation works. That is what he was discussing with the National Security Coordinator and nothing more,” he said.

He urged the public to disregard what he described as misleading interpretations of the video, insisting that the claims were intended to spread misinformation.

“Disregard the mischievous lies!” he added.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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